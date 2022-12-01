PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st Test

Pakistan (PAK) and England (ENG) will lock horns in the first Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi starting on Thursday, December 1. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PAK vs ENG 2022 Dream11 prediction.

England have had a terrific start under new Test captain Ben Stokes, winning series' against the likes of India and South Africa. England have embraced an all-out attacking approach that has served them well so far. However, they come across a strong Pakistan side who have a good blend of youth and experience. While they will miss Shaheen Afridi, Pakistan boast a talented bowling attack capable of holding their own against England. With both teams eyeing a winning start to the series, an entertaining game beckons in Rawalpindi.

PAK vs ENG Match Details, 1st Test

The first Test between Pakistan and England will start on December 1 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAK vs ENG, 1st Test

Date and Time: 1st December 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Exclusive Broadcaster: SonyLIV

PAK vs ENG pitch report for 1st Test

A good batting track is on the cards with the average score in the last three Tests at the venue reading 348. Although the pacers have accounted for 60 percent of the dismissals, they have had to work hard for their wickets. The spinners should come into play as the match progresses, with the pitch likely to slow down. Batting first would be the ideal choice given the batting-friendly conditions on offer upfront.

Last 3 Tests

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 327

2nd-innings score: 368

3rd-innings score: 256

4th-innings score: 274

PAK vs ENG probable playing 11s for today’s match

England injury/team news

No injury concerns for England.

England probable playing 11

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Liam Livingstone, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, Jimmy Anderson.

Pakistan injury/team news

No injury concerns for Pakistan.

Pakistan probable playing 11

Abdullah Shafique, Imam ul Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman/Sarfaraz Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Zahid Mahmood, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

PAK vs ENG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammad Rizwan (24 matches, 1232 runs, Average: 41.07)

Mohammad Rizwan has a decent record in the longest format, averaging 41.07 in 24 matches. He has nine scores of 50 or more in 37 innings, holding him in good stead. With the Pakistan keeper-batter being in decent form across all formats over the last year or so, Rizwan is a top pick in your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Joe Root (124 matches, 10504 runs, Average: 50.02)

Joe Root is one of the best red-ball batters in the world and for good reason. He is the top-ranked Test batter with an average of 50.02 after 124 matches. Root also averages 56 against Pakistan in Tests, making him a good addition to your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ben Stokes (86 matches, 5429 runs, 192 wickets)

Ben Stokes is England's top all-rounder with 5429 runs and 192 wickets to his name. He provides some much-needed balance to the team with his all-round skill-set. Although Stokes' batting average reads 36.19, he has 41 scores of 50 or more in 156 innings. Taking his wicket-taking ability into consideration, Stokes is a must-have in your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Naseem Shah (13 matches, 33 wickets, Average: 36.30)

Naseem Shah has been in good form of late, impressing in the T20I format. He has a good record in Tests, picking up 33 wickets in 13 Tests. Although his average is slightly on the higher side, Naseem has fond memories of playing in Rawalpindi, claiming a Test hat-trick against Bangladesh a few years back. With Shaheen Afridi also not available, Naseem is a good one to have in your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

PAK vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices

Babar Azam

Babar Azam was Pakistan's best batter in their previous Test series against Sri Lanka, scoring 271 runs in two matches. He averages 47.30 with 30 scores of fifty or more in 70 innings. Given his recent form and ability to score big runs, Azam is a viable captaincy choice in your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Joe Root

Joe Root has been brilliant for England in the Test arena for quite some time now. He averages in excess of 50 and is a good player of both pace and spin. With Root also likely to take up the second spinner's role, he is a good choice as captain or vice-captain in your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Joe Root 10504 runs in 124 matches James Anderson 667 wickets in 175 matches Abdullah Shafique 736 runs in 7 matches Naseem Shah 33 wickets in 11 matches Babar Azam 3122 runs in 42 matches

PAK vs ENG match expert tips (1st Test)

Harry Brook is one of the most exciting young batters in the world. While he has a first-class average of 35.80, Brook strikes at 64.73, fitting perfectly with England's new approach. Given his prior experience in Pakistan conditions, Brook is a fine addition to your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction team, click here!

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Joe Root, Babar Azam (c), Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Abdullah Shafique

Allrounder: Ben Stokes (vc)

Bowlers: James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Joe Root (c), Babar Azam, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Abdullah Shafique

Allrounders: Ben Stokes

Bowlers: James Anderson, Jack Leach, Naseem Shah (vc), Haris Rauf

Poll : 0 votes