PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

England (ENG) and Pakistan (PAK) will lock horns in the second T20I at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday, September 22. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction for today's match.

England started the series with a convincing six-wicket win, courtesy of Alex Hales and Luke Wood's efforts with bat and ball, respectively. Despite fielding a relatively new-look side, England put in a good all-round performance and will be keen to get another win under their belts. However, Pakistan were not far off in the previous game, with the duo of Mohammad Rizwan and Haris Rauf impressing. Pakistan will start as the favorite, with home conditions also playing into their hands. But given the firepower England possess on the batting front, another cracking game beckons in Karachi.

PAK vs ENG Match Details, 2nd T20I

The second T20I of the seven-match series between Pakistan and England will take place on September 22 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The game is set to start at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAK vs ENG, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 22nd September 2022, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Exclusive Broadcaster: Sony Sports Network

PAK vs ENG pitch report for 2nd T20I

Karachi's pitch is a decent one to bat on, with 158 being chased down with relative ease. The spinners enjoyed the conditions, with them accounting for five wickets and going for less than eight runs per over. The powerplay phase saw only one wicket fall across two innings in the previous match. Chasing would be the preferred option, with dew likely to come into play.

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average 1st-innings score: 158

Average 2nd-innings score: 160

PAK vs ENG Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

England: WWLLW

Pakistan: WWLLL

PAK vs ENG probable playing 11s for today’s match

England injury/team news

No injury concerns for England.

England probable playing 11

Alex Hales, Phil Salt (wk), Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali (c), Harry Brook, Sam Curran, David Willey/Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood and Richard Gleeson/Chris Woakes.

Pakistan injury/team news

No injury concerns for Pakistan.

Pakistan probable playing 11

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir, Naseem Shah and Shahnawaz Dahani.

PAK vs ENG Dream11 match top picks, 2nd T20I

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammad Rizwan (63 matches, 2011 runs, Average: 51.56)

Mohammad Rizwan has been in sensational form with scores of 78, 71, 20, 14, 55 and 58 in his last six matches. He was the top run-getter in the previous T20I, scoring 68 runs in 46 runs. Given his recent run of form, Rizwan should be a top pick for your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Dawid Malan (43 matches, 1431 runs, Average: 38.68)

Dawid Malan has been in good form in the last few months as well, leading the batting charts in The Hundred. He scored a 15-ball 20 in the previous game, looking at ease during his stay in the middle. Given his experience and form, Malan is one to watch out for in this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Moeen Ali (56 matches, 798 runs, 40 wickets)

Moeen Ali had a lukewarm outing on Tuesday, scoring seven runs and picking up a solitary wicket. However, he is a valuable asset to the English team, capable of scoring quick runs against spinners. With Moeen likely to play a part with the ball as well, he is a good pick for your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Naseem Shah (6 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 25.57)

Naseem Shah has done well for Pakistan since the Asia Cup, picking up seven wickets in six matches. He has impressed in both the powerplay and death overs. Although he went wicketless in the previous game, Naseem has a decent record in Karachi (eight wickets at a strike rate of 24.1), holding him in good stead.

PAK vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices

Dawid Malan

Dawid Malan has been in brilliant form this year, averaging 40.5 in 17 T20 innings. His strike rate also reads 153.3 in 2022, holding him in high regard. With Malan capable of playing both spin and pace well, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain in your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Babar Azam

Babar Azam is currently one of the best batters in the world and boasts a T20I average in excess of 40. In Karachi, Azam has 282 runs in seven T20I innings, including three fifties. With the Pakistan captain looking in decent touch in the previous game as well, he is a top captaincy choice for your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PAK vs ENG, 2nd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Mohammad Rizwan 68(46) in the previous match Naseem Shah 7 wickets in 6 matches Usman Qadir 2/36 in the previous match Adil Rashid 2/27 in the previous match Dawid Malan 1431 runs in 43 matches

PAK vs ENG match expert tips for 2nd T20I

England are likely to field at least two left-arm pacers in Luke Wood and Sam Curran. However, they come across Babar Azam, who averages in excess of 50 against left-arm pace in T20Is. If Azam is able to get going early on, he should be a game-changing selection in your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan, Phil Salt

Batters: Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Dawid Malan (vc), Harry Brook

All-rounders: Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Usman Qadir, Naseem Shah

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Dawid Malan (c), Alex Hales

All-rounders: Mohammad Nawaz (vc), Sam Curran

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

