PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

England (ENG) and Pakistan (PAK) will lock horns in the third T20I at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday, September 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction for today's match.

Pakistan leveled the series in the previous game, courtesy of a double-century opening stand between Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam. The duo chased down 199 with relative ease and will be keen to sustain the same form going forward in the series. However, England are no pushovers with the likes of Alex Hales and Sam Curran in their ranks. While some of their World Cup players are still nearing full fitness, England have a good mix of youth and experience and will ideally fancy their chances of a win. All in all, a cracking game beckons with both sides eyeing a big win in Karachi.

PAK vs ENG Match Details, 2nd T20I

The third T20I of the seven-match series between Pakistan and England will take place on September 23 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The game is set to start at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAK vs ENG, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 23rd September 2022, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Exclusive Broadcaster: Sony Sports Network

PAK vs ENG pitch report for 3rd T20I

Karachi's pitch has been a brilliant one to bat on, with the average score being 180. There hasn't been much help available early on, with only three wickets falling in the powerplay across four innings in the series. Chasing will be the preferred option, with the dimensions of the ground and dew helping the teams batting second.

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average 1st-innings score: 179

Average 2nd-innings score: 180

PAK vs ENG Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

England: WWLLW

Pakistan: WWLLL

PAK vs ENG probable playing 11s for today’s match

England injury/team news

No injury concerns for England.

England probable playing 11

Alex Hales, Phil Salt (wk), Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali (c), Harry Brook, Sam Curran, David Willey/Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood and Richard Gleeson/Chris Woakes.

Pakistan injury/team news

No injury concerns for Pakistan.

Pakistan probable playing 11

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf/Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Naseem Shah and Shahnawaz Dahani.

PAK vs ENG Dream11 match top picks, 3rd T20I

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammad Rizwan (88 off 51 in the previous match)

Mohammad Rizwan has been the best batter in the series with two fifties in as many games. He is averaging in excess of 50 in T20Is with a decent strike rate of 129. Given Rizwan's form, he is a must-have in your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Harry Brook (6 matches, 138 runs, Average: 27.60)

Harry Brook has been decent in the series, coming up with scores of 42 and 31 so far. He is striking at 166, holding him in good stead. With Brook having a decent record in Pakistan conditions as well, he is a top pick for your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Moeen Ali (55 off 23 in the previous match)

Moeen Ali was at his best with the bat in the previous game, scoring a 23-ball 55. He is one of the cleanest hitters in world cricket with a T20I strike rate of 147.32. With Moeen adding value with the ball as well, he is one to watch out for in the upcoming game.

Top Bowler Pick

Shahnawaz Dahani (2/37 in the previous match)

Shahnawaz Dahani was one of Pakistan's best bowlers in the previous game, picking up two wickets in the powerplay itself. He has a good record in Karachi, taking 11 wickets in seven matches at a strike rate of 13.1. With Dahani already picking up three wickets in the series, he is a good pick for your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

PAK vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices

Alex Hales

Alex Hales has scored 79 runs in the first two matches of the series. He is striking at 129.51 in the rubber and boasts a strike rate of 161.7 in 39 T20s this year. With Hales having some experience of playing in Pakistan, he is a viable captaincy choice for your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Babar Azam

Babar Azam is back amongst the runs, scoring a scintillating hundred in the previous game. He is a prolific runscorer with a T20I average in excess of 40. With some form under his belt, Azam is bound to be a popular captain or vice-captain pick in the PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction teams.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PAK vs ENG, 3rd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Mohammad Rizwan 88(51) in the previous match Shahnawaz Dahani 6 wickets in 6 matches Moeen Ali 55(23) in the previous match Alex Hales 79 runs in 2 matches Dawid Malan 1431 runs in 44 matches

PAK vs ENG match expert tips for 3rd T20I

Pakistan's openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have scored over 80 percent of their runs in the series. However, Shan Masood is in the form of his life this year, scoring 1012 runs in 26 T20 innings at an average of 44.0. Given his ability against pace and spin, Masood could be a game-changing selection in your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Alex Hales (vc), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Harry Brook

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Alex Hales, Babar Azam, Shan Masood (vc), Dawid Malan (c)

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

