PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 4th T20I

England (ENG) and Pakistan (PAK) will lock horns in the fourth T20I at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday, September 25. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction.

Courtesy of a stunning batting display on Friday, September 23, England have edged ahead in the seven-match series, with the scoreline reading 2-1 in their favor. The likes of Harry Brook and Mark Wood were in sublime form in the previous game, proving to be too good for Pakistan. However, the hosts will be keen to level the series, with the duo of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam being key. While they have their middle-order woes to sort, Pakistan will fancy their chances of a win.

PAK vs ENG Match Details, 4th T20I

The fourth T20I of the seven-match series between Pakistan and England will take place on September 25 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The game is set to start at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAK vs ENG, 4th T20I

Date and Time: 25th September 2022, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Exclusive Broadcaster: Sony Sports Network

PAK vs ENG pitch report for 4th T20I

The pitch in Karachi is a good one to bat with the average first-innings total in the series being 193. Pacers have been key, accounting for six out of the 10 wickets to fall in the previous game. Chasing has been the preferred option in the series, with dew likely to come into play.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average 1st-innings score: 193

Average 2nd-innings score: 173

PAK vs ENG Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

England: WLLWLL

Pakistan: LLLWW

PAK vs ENG probable playing 11s for today’s match

England injury/team news

No injury concerns for England.

England probable playing 11

Will Jacks, Phil Salt (wk), Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali (c), Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson/Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood and Reece Topley.

Pakistan injury/team news

No injury concerns for Pakistan.

Pakistan probable playing 11

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir, Naseem Shah/Mohammad Hasnain and Shahnawaz Dahani.

PAK vs ENG Dream11 match top picks, 4th T20I

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammad Rizwan (3 matches, 164 runs, strike-rate: 147.75)

Mohammad Rizwan has been in decent touch, scoring 164 runs in three matches so far. While he started the series with two fifties, Rizwan scored only eight runs in the previous game. But given his recent form and the conditions, Rizwan should be a top pick in your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Harry Brook (3 matches, 154 runs, strike-rate: 194.94)

Harry Brook comes into the game on the back of a stunning 81-run knock off just 35 balls. He has scores of 42, 31 and 81 at a strike rate of 194.94 in the series. With Brook being a good player of pace and spin, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Moeen Ali (3 matches, 62 runs, 1 wicket)

Moeen Ali has had his moments in this series with 62 runs and one wicket to his name. While he did not have much to do in the previous game, he boasts a strike rate of 193.75 in the series. With Moeen bound to play a role with the ball as well, he is a good pick for your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mark Wood (3/25 in the previous match)

Mark Wood was at his scintillating best on his return to international cricket, picking up three wickets in the previous game. He bowled one of the fastest overs in T20I history, troubling Pakistan's batters with his raw pace. With Wood averaging only 22.45 in the format, he is a top pick for your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

PAK vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices

Dawid Malan

Dawid Malan has scores of 20, 0 and 14 in the series, unable to convert his starts into big ones. However, Malan has a T20I average of 37.05 with 13 scores of fifty or more in 44 innings. With the southpaw due for a big knock, Malan is a good captain or vice-captain in your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Babar Azam

Babar Azam has scored 149 runs in three matches this series. He has already scored a hundred in the series and has a good record in Karachi. Given the conditions, Azam should be a popular captaincy pick ahead of this game.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PAK vs ENG, 4th T20I Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Mohammad Rizwan 164 runs in 3 matches Haris Rauf 3 wickets in 3 matches Harry Brook 154 runs in 3 matches Mark Wood 3 wickets in previous match Adil Rashid 4 wickets in 3 matches

PAK vs ENG match expert tips for 4th T20I

Shan Masood put in a good performance in the previous game, scoring 66 runs off just 40 balls. He has been in brilliant form over the last year or so, impressing in the T20 Blast, PSL and the National T20 Cup. With a good record to fall back on in Karachi, Masood should be a viable pick for your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Harry Brook (vc), Will Jacks

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam (vc), Shan Masood, Dawid Malan (c), Will Jacks

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

