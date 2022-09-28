PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 5th T20I

England (ENG) and Pakistan (PAK) will lock horns in the fifth T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, September 28. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction.

England and Pakistan won two matches apiece in Karachi, with the series being nicely set up for the Lahore leg. Pakistan have had their middle-order concerns but have managed to come up with the goods with the ball. Once again, the onus will be on Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan on the batting front.

England, meanwhile, have chopped and changed personnel in the playing 11 but have still managed to hold their own. However, they are expected to field a strong set of players who are in their T20 World Cup squad. With the likes of Mark Wood and Harry Brook already impressing in the series, England will fancy their chances of a win.

With both teams eager to start the Lahore leg with a win and edge towards a series win, an entertaining game beckons on Wednesday.

PAK vs ENG Match Details, 5th T20I

The fifth T20I of the seven-match series between Pakistan and England will take place on September 28 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game is set to start at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAK vs ENG, 5th T20I

Date and Time: 28th September 2022, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Exclusive Broadcaster: Sony Sports Network

PAK vs ENG pitch report for 5th T20I

The pitch in Lahore is a competitive one with help on offer for the pacers. The average score reads 158 in the last three matches. The previous match saw pacers account for two-thirds of the wickets. Dew could come into play, with chasing being the preferred option upon winning the toss.

Last 3 matches

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average 1st-innings score: 157

Average 2nd-innings score: 159

PAK vs ENG Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

England: LWLWL

Pakistan: LLWLW

PAK vs ENG probable playing 11s for today’s match

England injury/team news

No injury concerns for England.

England probable playing 11

Alex Hales, Phil Salt (wk), Dawid Malan/Will Jacks, Ben Duckett/Jordan Cox, Moeen Ali (c), Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood and Reece Topley/Chris Woakes.

Pakistan injury/team news

No injury concerns for Pakistan.

Pakistan probable playing 11

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Wasim Jr.

PAK vs ENG Dream11 match top picks, 5th T20I

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammad Rizwan (4 matches, 252 runs, strike-rate: 141.57)

Mohammad Rizwan has been in sensational form in the series, scoring 252 runs in four matches. Although he has received some criticism over his strike rate, Rizwan has scored three fifties in four matches. Given his ability to churn runs at an alarming rate, Rizwan is a top pick for your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Harry Brook (4 matches, 188 runs, strike-rate: 174.07)

While Rizwan has starred for Pakistan, Harry Brook has been the standout batter for England this series. He has scored 188 runs at a strike rate of 174.07. He has a good record at the Gaddafi Stadium, scoring 186 runs at a strike rate of 167.6. His only T20 hundred came at the Gaddafi Stadium, holding him in good stead ahead of the game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mohammad Nawaz (4 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 32.25)

Mohammad Nawaz has been in decent form with the ball, picking up four wickets in four matches. Apart from his bowling exploits, Nawaz is striking at nearly 130 in T20Is. With his all-round skill-set bound to come into play, Nawaz is a good pick in your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mark Wood (1 match, 3 wickets, Average: 8.33)

Mark Wood had a good outing in his only game of the series, picking up three wickets. He is one of the fastest bowlers in the world, with his pace troubling the Pakistani batters earlier in the series. With the pitch likely to suit him, Wood should be a handy option in your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

PAK vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices

Alex Hales

Alex Hales is one of the best players in the English squad with 1728 runs in 63 T20Is. He has a strike rate of 136.39 and has already scored 84 runs in the series. With Hales due for a big knock, he should be a good captaincy choice for your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Babar Azam

Babar Azam has had a good series so far, scoring 185 runs, including a hundred, in four matches. He boasts a strike rate of 149.19 in the series. Babar has a decent record in Lahore, averaging 39.7 in 13 T20Is. With Azam capable of scoring big runs, he is a good captain or vice-captain choice for your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PAK vs ENG, 5th T20I Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Mohammad Rizwan 252 runs in 4 matches Haris Rauf 6 wickets in 4 matches Harry Brook 188 runs in 4 matches Mark Wood 3 wickets in 1 match Shan Masood 94 runs in 3 innings

PAK vs ENG match expert tips for 5th T20I

Phil Salt has a poor record in Lahore, scoring 53 runs in six innings at a strike rate of just 110.4. He has not been in the best of form in the series with 56 runs in four matches. With the conditions also favoring the pacers early on, Salt could be a risky pick in your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this PAK vs ENG match, click here!

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Alex Hales (vc), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Harry Brook

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Alex Hales, Babar Azam (c), Khushdil Shah, Harry Brook

All-rounders: Moeen Ali (vc), Mohammad Nawaz, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir

