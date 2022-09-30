PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 6th T20I

England (ENG) and Pakistan (PAK) will lock horns in the sixth T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday, September 30. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction.

Pakistan put in a brilliant bowling performance in the previous game to edge ahead in the series. While their middle-order woes continued, Pakistan have managed to come up with the goods in crunch moments. As Babar Azam and Co. eye a series win, England are no pushovers. The likes of Moeen Ali and Mark Wood would be keen to put in a good performance to level seven-match the series. With the series potentially on the line, a cracking game beckons in Lahore.

PAK vs ENG Match Details, 6th T20I

The sixth T20I of the seven-match series between Pakistan and England will take place on September 30 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game is set to start at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAK vs ENG, 6th T20I

Date and Time: 30th September 2022, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Exclusive Broadcaster: Sony Sports Network

PAK vs ENG pitch report for 6th T20I

The previous game saw only 286 runs scored across both innings, with the pacers picking up 12 out of the 19 wickets. The powerplay phase saw five wickets fall, indicating help on offer with the new ball. Chasing would still be the preferred option, with dew likely to come into play in the second innings.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average 1st-innings score: 145

Average 2nd-innings score: 139

PAK vs ENG Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

England: WLWLL

Pakistan: LWLWW

PAK vs ENG probable playing 11s for today’s match

England injury/team news

Jos Buttler, if passed completely fit, could replace one of the openers.

England probable playing 11

Alex Hales, Phil Salt/Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali (c), Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood and Reece Topley.

Pakistan injury/team news

Naseem Shah is not available for Pakistan due to illness.

Pakistan probable playing 11

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Aamer Jamal and Mohammad Wasim Jr.

PAK vs ENG Dream11 match top picks, 6th T20I

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammad Rizwan (5 matches, 315 runs, strike-rate: 140.62)

Mohammad Rizwan has been in sensational form in the series, scoring 315 runs in five matches. His strike rate reads 140.62, which is noteworthy given the conditions in the last few games. With Rizwan averaging 53.76 in the format, he should be a top pick for your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Harry Brook (5 matches, 192 runs, strike-rate: 164.10)

Harry Brook has been England's best batter in the series with 192 runs in five matches. He has a strike rate of 164.10 - the highest in the series. Although he did not score many runs in the previous game, Brook's form and record in Lahore makes him a good addition to your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shadab Khan (7(2) and 1/25 in the previous match)

Shadab Khan had a decent outing in the previous game, picking up a wicket while conceding only 25 runs. While he has a good bowling record in T20Is - 82 wickets at an average of 21.09 - Shadab is capable of scoring quick runs too. With Shadab striking at 137.7 in the format, he is a must-have in your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mark Wood (2 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 7.50)

Mark Wood has not missed a beat since returning from injury, picking up six wickets at an average of 7.50. The English pacer has troubled the Pakistani batters with his raw pace. With the conditions also suiting him, Wood is one to watch out for in this game.

PAK vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices

Dawid Malan

Dawid Malan got himself amongst the runs in the previous game, scoring 36 on what was a tough track. He has a decent record in the format with an average of 37.02. With Malan due a big knock, he is a viable captaincy choice for your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Babar Azam

Babar Azam has had a decent series with 194 runs in five matches so far. While he has scored only 53 runs in his last three matches, Azam has a hundred to his name against England in the Karachi leg. With Azam capable of scoring big runs, he is a good choice as captain or vice-captain of your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PAK vs ENG, 6th T20I Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Mohammad Rizwan 315 runs in 5 matches Haris Rauf 8 wickets in 5 matches Harry Brook 192 runs in 5 matches Mark Wood 6 wickets in 2 matches Shan Masood 101 runs in 4 innings

PAK vs ENG match expert tips for 6th T20I

Adil Rashid has not been in the best of form in the series, picking up only four wickets in five matches. He has an average of 40.25 and an economy rate of 8.47, both of which are on the higher side. With Shan Masood and possibly Shadab Khan batting in the Pakistan middle order, Rashid could be avoided in your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this PAK vs ENG match, click here!

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Harry Brook, Dawid Malan (vc)

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Batters: Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Harry Brook, Dawid Malan (vc)

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Shadab Khan (c), Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Haris Rauf

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far