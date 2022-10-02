PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 7th T20I

England (ENG) and Pakistan (PAK) will lock horns in the seventh T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday, October 2. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction.

England leveled the series with a sensational batting performance in the previous game. The likes of Phil Salt and Sam Curran were in fine form on Friday and will be keen to replicate their performances in the series decider. While they might head into this game as the favorites, Pakistan are also equally well-balanced with Babar Azam finding some form in the last game. With the series hanging in the balance, a cracking contest is on the cards in Lahore.

PAK vs ENG Match Details, 7th T20I

The seventh T20I between Pakistan and England will take place on October 2 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game is set to start at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAK vs ENG, 7th T20I

Date and Time: 2nd October 2022, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Exclusive Broadcaster: Sony Sports Network

PAK vs ENG pitch report for 7th T20I

The Gaddafi Stadium is a decent batting track, with England chasing down 169 in just 14.3 overs. The pacers have impressed in the Lahore leg, accounting for 18 out of 27 wickets across both games. Dew should come into play, with teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average 1st-innings score: 157

Average 2nd-innings score: 155

PAK vs ENG Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

England: LWLLW

Pakistan: WLWWL

PAK vs ENG probable playing 11s for today’s match

England injury/team news

Jos Buttler, if passed completely fit, could replace one of the openers.

England probable playing 11

Alex Hales/Jos Buttler, Phil Salt (wk), Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali (c), Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid/Liam Dawson, Mark Wood and Reece Topley.

Pakistan injury/team news

A couple of changes are expected for Pakistan, with Haider Ali also hit with a bout of illness.

Pakistan probable playing 11

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan/Mohammad Haris (wk), Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Aamer Jamal and Shahnawaz Dahani.

PAK vs ENG Dream11 match top picks, 7th T20I

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Phil Salt (6 matches, 147 runs, strike-rate: 156.38)

Phil Salt was the star of the show in the previous game, scoring a 41-ball 88. While he has not been in great form in the series, Salt did come through on Friday, scoring his fifty in less than 20 balls. With Pakistan struggling in the powerplay of late, Salt should be a top pick in your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Babar Azam (87(59) in the previous match)

Babar Azam was the standout batter for Pakistan in the previous game with 87 runs off 59 balls. He is the second-highest run-scorer in the series with 281 runs in six matches. With Rizwan likely to miss the upcoming game, Azam will become a more important asset in your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shadab Khan (2 matches, 3 wickets, Average: 19.67)

Shadab Khan has done well in this series with the ball, picking up three wickets at an average of 19.67. He was the lone Pakistan bowler to take a wicket in the previous game. With Shadab being a good option on the batting front too, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Mark Wood (2 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 7.50)

Mark Wood has had a brilliant return to international cricket, picking up six wickets in the two games he has played so far. He is averaging just 7.50 and has impressed in the powerplay and middle overs. With Wood likely to feature in this game, he becomes a top pick for your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

PAK vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices

Dawid Malan

Dawid Malan has struggled to get going in the series, scoring only 96 runs in five matches. However, he did show signs of form in the previous game, scoring 26 runs off 18 balls with the help of five boundaries. With Malan due for a big score, he is a viable captaincy option for your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Shan Masood

Like Dawid Malan, Shan Masood has also blown hot and cold in the series. He is still Pakistan's third-highest run-scorer in the series with 101 runs in five matches. He has a decent record in Lahore and could be backed to get amongst the runs. With Masood being a good player of pace and spin, he is a good captain or vice-captain pick in your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PAK vs ENG, 7th T20I Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Babar Azam 281 runs in 6 matches Haris Rauf 8 wickets in 5 matches Harry Brook 192 runs in 6 matches Mark Wood 6 wickets in 2 matches Shan Masood 101 runs in 5 innings

PAK vs ENG match expert tips for 7th T20I

Adil Rashid has struggled in the Lahore leg, turning out figures of 0/41 and 0/38. He has averaged 49.75 with the ball in the series, with the likes of Iftikhar Ahmed and Babar Azam taking on the leggie. Given the pace-friendly conditions on offer, Rashid could be avoided in your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this PAK vs ENG match, click here!

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Batters: Babar Azam, Shan Masood (c), Dawid Malan, Harry Brook

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Sam Curran (vc), Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Mark Wood, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Batters: Babar Azam (vc), Shan Masood, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan (c)

All-rounders: Mohammad Nawaz, Sam Curran, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Mark Wood, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

