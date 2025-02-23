PAK vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 3 Differentials you can pick for today's 2025 Champions Trophy Match - February 23, 2025

Pakistan (PAK) and India (IND) will face off in the fifth match of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (CT) on Sunday, February 23, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan lost their first match to New Zealand by 60 runs, courtesy of a tame bowling effort and an intent-less essay with the bat. They need to win this match to remain in the competition.

However, that's easier said than done against the in-form Indian team, who were made to work for their six-wicket win against Bangladesh on February 20. Nevertheless, with Mohammed Shami returning to form with a five-wicket haul and their Top 6 getting some batting under their belt, they will be raring to go in what should be a fiercely contested match.

Let's look at the top three Dream11 differentials in this fixture.

PAK vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 3 Differentials you can pick for today's 2025 Champions Trophy Match

Ravindra Jadeja was unlucky not to be among the wickets for India against Bangladesh, with a missed stumping and plenty of close shaves not resulting in a wicket. The left-arm spinner bowled a tight spell of 0/37 in nine overs, but the partnership of Jaker Ali and Towhid Hridoy saw him out.

However, Jadeja should find success against a Pakistan team that struggled to play the spinners against New Zealand. On a surface that shouldn't offer much to the pacers, Jadeja's pace and accuracy will trouble the Pakistani batters. He's also someone who usually picks up his wickets through bowled or LBW, increasing his Dream11 points ceiling.

If need be, Jadeja could also contribute some handy runs with the bat, although his batting position at No.8 does dent that appeal somewhat. All in all, Ravindra Jadeja remains a solid Dream11 differential who could reward his backers in this fixture.

Naseem Shah will be key to Pakistan's chances of beating India.

Fiery Pakistan seamer Naseem Shah will be key to Pakistan's chances of upsetting India in this must-win match. Pakistan has usually enjoyed success against India when they have managed to strike upfront with the new ball, and it'll take someone as skillful as Naseem Shah to do so on a Dubai wicket that hasn't offered much support to the pacers.

Naseem is a wicket-taking bowler, no matter what stage of the match he bowls in, and is also more than handy with the bat in hand. He averages almost 2 wickets/ game in ODI cricket, and on a surface that's not the easiest for batting, he has the chance to pick up a 3 or 4-wicket haul.

While he's a risky option to select against this in-form Indian batting order, Naseem Shah could be a solid Dream11 differential.

#1 Imam-ul-Haq (BAT) (PAK)

Imam-ul-Haq was immediately roped into the Pakistan squad as Fakhar Zaman's replacement, and the southpaw is expected to slot right in as Babar Azam's opening partner. The 28-year-old Imam is a patient and composed batter with an excellent ODI record. Although his strike rate of 82.55 might need some work, he averages close to 50 in ODIs, scoring more than 3000 runs in 71 innings.

Granted, Imam has a poor record against India in ODI cricket, but that's nullified by his solid record in the UAE. He averages 48.50 in 13 innings, scoring one hundred and three fifties. He possesses the technical solidity and composure to see out India's new ball threat before accumulating the runs for his side.

A differential pick with a high points ceiling, Imam-ul-Haq could be quite the beneficial selection for your Dream11 teams.

