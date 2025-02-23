PAK vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Champions Trophy 2025 match – February 23, 2025

Pakistan (PAK) will take on India (IND) in the fifth match of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy (CT) on Sunday, February 23, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The highly-anticipated clash is also a do-or-die game for Pakistan, with a defeat knocking them out of contention for the semi-finals.

Ad

India chased down Bangladesh's total of 228 in their first match of CT 2025 with six wickets in hand, but the win wasn't as easy as they would've liked. They'll be wary of what Pakistan can produce on a tricky surface to bat on.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's docile batting approach and listless bowling saw them lose to New Zealand by 60 runs in the curtain-raiser of the tournament. They'll need to beat the No. 1 ODI team to keep their knockout hopes alive.

Ad

Trending

Let's look at the top three Dream11 captaincy choices for the match.

PAK vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Champions Trophy 2025 match

Mohammed Shami made a terrific return to ICC events, picking up a five-wicket haul in India's opening fixture of CT 2025 against Bangladesh. The Indian pacer also became the joint second-fastest to 200 ODI wickets (along with Saqlain Mushtaq), achieving the feat in only 104 matches.

Ad

In three matches against Pakistan, Shami has picked up five wickets, including a four-wicket haul. He bowls many dot balls and is a wicket-taking threat with the new ball. He also returns to bowl a bulk of the death overs and could add many more wickets to his tally in that phase.

While not the most mainstream pick, Shami could be a terrific Dream11 captaincy option, especially in ICC competitions.

Ad

Rohit Sharma could be a potential captaincy option for this match.

India captain Rohit Sharma, in recent times, has made quick starts in ODI cricket, but has not always converted them into big scores. The same was seen in India's opening match against Bangladesh when Rohit took on the bowlers in the powerplay but got out playing one shot too many for 41 (36).

Ad

However, his boundary-striking abilities in the powerplay mean that even that small a knock was enough to secure a 90+ Dream11 points haul. Rohit also loves batting against Pakistan, scoring 873 runs in 19 innings at an average of 51.4.

While a slightly risky option, Rohit has the potential to register some explosive Dream11 hauls in this fixture.

In what was a dismal batting display from Pakistan against New Zealand, it was Salman Agha who sparked some life into their intent-less innings with his quick-fire 28-ball 42. Salman also bowled a few tidy overs, and could have more of a role to play on a Dubai surface that doesn't have much for the pacers.

Ad

Salman is one of the most in-form players right now for Pakistan, and there's a good chance he will end up playing a big knock with the bat, considering India's recent successes with the ball against Pakistan in this format.

A complete all-rounder who's in great form with the bat, don't think twice before handing Salman Agha the captain or the vice-captain's armband of your Dream11 teams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback