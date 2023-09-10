PAK vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Asia Cup 2023, Super 4s Match 3

Pakistan (PAK) will take on India (IND) in the third match of the Super Fours in the Asia Cup 2023 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Sunday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the PAK vs IND Dream11 prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Pakistan have been at the top of their game in this tournament. They won one of their games in the group stage, while the other match was abandoned due to rain. They topped the group and made their way into the Super Fours stage. They have already played a game in this stage and have won the match against Bangladesh pretty convincingly.

India, on the other hand, have been a bit scratchy in the tournament. In their first game, the top-order of the batting line-up looked rusty, while in the next match, the bowling attack did not perform up to the mark. This will be their first match in the Super Fours stage and India will be looking to get their act together as soon as possible.

Incidentally, these two teams have already met once in the tournament. Unfortunately, that match was abandoned due to rain.

PAK vs IND Match Details

The third match of the Super Fours in the Asia Cup 2023 will be played on September 10 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The match will commence at 3.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PAK vs IND, Match 9, Asia Cup 2023

Date and Time: September 10, 2023, Sunday; 3.00 pm IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka

PAK vs IND, Pitch Report

The pitch at the R Premadasa Stadium will be a balanced one. There will be something on it for players of all trades. While, at the beginning, the pacers will get movement of the track, the spinners will come into play as the game progresses.

Batters who are ready to get the initial moments to the bowlers will be able to score runs on this wicket.

PAK vs IND Probable Playing XIs

PAK Team/Injury News

Pakistan have announced their playing XI.

Pakistan Playing XI

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf.

IND Team/Injury News

KL Rahul is available for selection. But it looks like India will opt for Ishan Kishan in this match. Jsaprit Bumrah will be making his way into the playing XI.

India Probable Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.

PAK vs IND Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Mohammad Rizwan

The Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter is a stable run-scorer. Rizwan looked in good touch in the last match and his ability to score runs under pressure will be a big asset to the team. Rizwan plays spin well and that makes him a great pick for this game.

Batter - Shreyas Iyer

The Indian middle-order batter looked in good touch in the previous match against Pakistan. However, Iyer did not convert his start in that game, he will be looking to go big this time around. Iyer will be key to India's fate in the game and will be a good pick for the match.

All-rounders - Ravindra Jadeja and Shadab Khan

Ravindra Jadeja looked in great bowling form in the last match. For this game, Jadeja will be eager to deliver with the bat too.

Shadab Khan will play a big part in Pakistan's game plan since the action of the Asia Cup has shifted Sri Lanka. He has not looked the best as a bowler in the tournament but the conditions will be good for him from now on. Also, his ability to contribute with the bat lower down the order makes Shadab a brilliant choice for this game.

Bowler - Shaheen Shah Afridi

The Pakistani left-arm pacer has posed a threat to the Indian top-order in the previous meetings. Once again, India will be weary of Shaheen Afridi and he will be a good choice for the game.

PAK vs IND match captain and vice-captain choices

Shreyas Iyer

Well, he is making a comeback and his name in this section might be a surprise. But Shreyas Iyer likes batting in these conditions and it might turn out to be a differential choice to make him the captain or the vice-captain for the game.

Babar Azam

The Pakistani skipper started off the tournament on a great note with the bat. Babar Azam will be looking to be at the peak of his game for this crunch match and hence will be a rather safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for PAK vs IND, Match 9

Babar Azam

Shreyas Iyer

Ravindra Jadeja

Shadab Khan

Shaheen Afridi

PAK vs IND Match Expert Tips

It will be a highly competitive match. Given the nature of the wicket, keeping as many wicket-takers in the fantasy XI as possible will be a good choice.

PAK vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Match 9, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah

PAK vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Match 9, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Fakhar Zaman, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf