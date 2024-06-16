PAK vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Match 36

The 36th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will see Pakistan (PAK) squaring off against Ireland (IRE) at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Sunday, June 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PAK vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.
This is a dead rubber as both the teams are already out of the tournament. Pakistan has won only one of their last three matches and would play today's match to entertain their fans. Ireland, on the other hand, have not even won a single one of their last three matches. They would be turning out to give their fans something memorable.
These two squads have played a total of four head-to-head matches. Pakistan has won three, while Ireland has been victorious in only one match.
PAK vs IRE Match Details
The 36th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on June 16 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill. The game is set to take place at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
PAK vs IRE, 36th Match
Date and Time: 16th June 2024, 8:00 PM IST
Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill
Pitch Report
The pitch at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill is good for batters. The last three matches scheduled at this venue were abandoned due to rain. So, this could be the first league stage match at this venue, so fans can expect a high scoring pitch. The last T20 match here was the warm-up match played between Sri Lanka and Canada, where a total of 285 runs were scored for a loss of 18 wickets.
PAK vs IRE Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)
PAK - W L L L N/R
IRE - N/R L L L
PAK vs IRE Probable Playing XI
PAK Playing XI
No injury updates
Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam ©, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan
IRE Playing XI
No injury updates
Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling ©, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher
PAK vs IRE Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
Mohammad Rizwan
Mohammad Rizwan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and is in superb form. He has already smashed 93 runs in the last 3 matches. Lorcan Tucker is another good wicket-keeper pick, especially while batting first.
Batters
Babar Azam
Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Babar Azam has smashed 90 runs in the last 3 matches. Paul Stirling is another good pick for today's match, who has a good head-to-head record.
All-rounders
Mark Adair
Gareth Delany and Mark Adair are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Mark Adair will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of four overs. Curtis Campher and Shadab Khan are other good all-rounders for today's match.
Bowlers
Naseem Shah
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah. Naseem Shah is in exceptional form as he is taking wickets in almost every match. He has taken 5 wickets in the last 3 matches. Shaheen Afridi is another good bowler for today's match.
PAK vs IRE match captain and vice-captain choices
Naseem Shah
Naseem Shah is one of the most crucial players from Pakistan. He will bowl in powerplay overs, and can easily trouble Ireland batters. He has taken five wickets in the last three matches. This makes him one of the best captaincy options in today's match.
Haris Rauf
Haris Rauf is one of the best players of Pakistan who is taking wickets in every match. He has already taken six wickets in the last three matches. He is one of the top captaincy options for today's match.
5 Must-Picks for PAK vs IRE, 36th Match
Mark Adair
Haris Rauf
Babar Azam
Mohammad Rizwan
Naseem Shah
Pakistan vs Ireland Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form players or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Pakistan vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: M Rizwan
Batters: P Stirling, H Tector, B Azam, F Zaman
All-rounders: M Adair
Bowlers: N Shah, M Amir, S Afridi, H Rauf, B McCarthy
Pakistan vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: M Rizwan, L Tucker
Batters: P Stirling, B Azam
All-rounders: M Adair, G Delany
Bowlers: N Shah, M Amir, S Afridi, H Rauf, B McCarthy
