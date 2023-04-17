PAK vs NZ Dream 11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd T20I - April 17, 2023  

Pakistan and New Zealand are set to lock horns in the third game of the five-match T20I series on Monday, April 17. The PAK vs NZ match will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Pakistan, led by Babar Azam on Saturday, April 15, took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series after winning the second game by 38 runs. The skipper was the Player of the Match after he smashed 101 runs off 58 balls.

Haris Rauf picked up a four-wicket haul in the first game and repeated the feat in the second. Mark Chapman and Matt Henry tried their hearts out, but could not save the Black Caps from defeat.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream XI team for PAK vs NZ. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Babar Azam (PAK) – 9 credits

Babar Azam will be brimming with confidence after hitting his third T20I hundred for Pakistan. He also went up to second in the list of the most T20 hundreds with only Chris Gayle above him. He is only a century short of equalling Rohit Sharma’s record of most hundreds in T20Is. You should pick him for the PAK vs NZ T20I.

#2 Haris Rauf (PAK) – 8.5 credits

Haris Rauf is currently the leading wicket-taker in the series. The fast bowler has picked up eight wickets and has been one of the major reasons behind Pakistan’s 2-0 lead in the series. He is most likely to bowl at the death and you should select him in your team for the PAK vs NZ match.

#1 Matt Henry (NZ) – 7.5 credits

Matt Henry has been the only bright spot for New Zealand in their bowling attack. He became the fourth New Zealand bowler to pick up a hat-trick the other night in Lahore. On Saturday, he was again on a hat-trick, although he could not take it this time. He should be a must for your Dream 11 team.

