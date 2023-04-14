PAK vs NZ Dream 11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I - April 14, 2023  

Pakistan and New Zealand will lock horns in the first game of a five-match T20I series on Friday (April 14) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Pakistan gave chances to quite a few of their youngsters to play in the T20I series against Afghanistan, but they have their big guns back for the upcoming white-ball series.

The Black Caps, meanwhile, do not have a full-strength squad and will be captained by Tom Latham. Many of their players are in India for the Indian Premier League (IPL), so it’s a chance for their young guns to step up.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream XI team for PAK vs NZ.

#3 Babar Azam (PAK) – 9 credits

Bangladesh vs Pakistan - Tri-Series: 6th T20

Babar Azam did not take part in the series against Afghanistan, so he will be raring to go in the T20I series.

The Lahore-born player recently moved a place up in the ICC rankings for T20I batters and will be high on confidence. You should pick him for the PAK vs NZ match. If he gets set, Babar is a batter who's difficult to stop.

#2 Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) – 8.5 credits

England & Pakistan Net Sessions

Mohammad Rizwan also did not play against the Afghans, so he will be fresh after a break.

He was among the leading run-scorers in the Pakistan Super League 2023. Rizwan should open the batting along with Babar. You should make him one of the multipliers for the PAK vs NZ first T20I.

#1 Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK) – 9 credits

Pakistan vs England - ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Final

Shaheen Shah Afridi also did not take part in the T20I series against the Afghans. However, he was in excellent form for the Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2023.

The speedster also notched a five-wicket haul in the tournament. Moreover, he showed his skills with the bat too. You should pick him for the PAK vs NZ game.

