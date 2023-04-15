PAK vs NZ Dream 11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I - April 15, 2023  

Pakistan (PAK) and New Zealand (NZ) lock horns in the second game of their five-match T20I series on Saturday (April 15) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Pakistan made a brilliant start to the series, winning the opening game on Friday by 88 runs. After opting to bat first, the Men in Green put up a decent score of 182 in 19.5 overs. Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub scored 47 apiece, helping their team post a formidable total. Thereafter, they bowled the Kiwis out for 94 in 15.3 overs.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream XI team for the PAK vs NZ second T20I:

#3 Haris Rauf (PAK) – 8.5 credits

Pakistan vs England - ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Final

Haris Rauf was exceptional in the first game, finishing with figures of 3.3-0-17-4. He came to bowl in the middle overs and did his job with precision. Rauf got the wickets of Tom Latham, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra and Ben Lister. You should pick him in your fantasy team for the PAK vs NZ game.

#2 Babar Azam (PAK) – 9 credits

England & Pakistan Net Sessions

Babar Azam hit two glorious fours before getting out to fast bowler Adam Milne. He looked good for the brief while he was there in the middle before getting out.

The right-hander is someone who has not stayed out of form for long, so one can expect him to make a comeback soon. You may pick him in your fantasy team for the PAK vs NZ game.

#1 Matt Henry (NZ) – 7.5 credits

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka - 3rd ODI

Matt Henry was outstanding in the first game for the Black Caps, picking up a hat-trick.

The speedster finished with figures of 4-0-32-3, getting the wickets of Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed and Shaheen Shah Afridi. He's likely to bowl at the death, where he could pick up wickets. He should be picked in the fantasy team for the PAK vs NZ game.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's PAK vs NZ Dream11 contest? Haris Rauf Babar Azam 0 votes