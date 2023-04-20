PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 4th T20I match - April 20, 2023  

Pakistan (PAK) and New Zealand (NZ) are set to face each other in the fourth game of the five-match T20I series on Thursday, April 20. The PAK vs NZ match will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

After three jaw-dropping games at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the series now moves to Rawalpindi. The Black Caps won the third T20I to make it 1-2 in the series, but they have a stiff task at hand.

Rawalpindi's pitch was an absolute belter during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 and a high-scoring game is likely to be on the cards.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for PAK vs NZ. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Babar Azam (PAK) – 9 credits

England & Pakistan Net Sessions

Babar Azam has been in sensational form for Pakistan and should be picked for the PAK vs NZ game. The right-hander has scored 111 runs from three games at an average of 55.50 and a strike rate of 156.33, with a top score of 101 to show for his efforts.

#2 Haris Rauf (PAK) – 8.5 credits

Pakistan v England - ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Final

Haris Rauf has been the standout bowler in the series thus far. The speedster has picked up 10 wickets from three games at an economy rate of 6.60. After picking up two four-wicket hauls on the trot, he picked up two wickets in the third game., Rauf should be picked for the PAK vs NZ game.

#1 James Neesham (NZ) – 8 credits

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - 3rd T20

James Neesham has put in a decent all-round showing thus far in the PAK vs NZ series. He has picked up five wickets from three games at an economy rate of 9.45. He bowls at the death and has every chance of picking up more wickets. He has also scored 26 runs, with a top score of 15. Fantasy users can take a calculated risk by picking him in their team.

