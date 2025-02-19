PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Champions Trophy 2025 match – February 19, 2025

The hosts Pakistan (PAK) go up against New Zealand (NZ) in the first match of the Champions Trophy 2025 on Wednesday, February 19, at the National Stadium in Karachi. This is the first edition of the Champions Trophy since 2017.

Pakistan are the defending champions, beating India in the final in 2017. They'll look to begin their title defense with a win in front of their home fans. However, Mitchell Santner and company will be confident of their chances against the hosts, especially after beating them twice in the space of a week in the recently concluded ODI Tri-Series (involving South Africa) that they won.

This contest between two solid ODI outfits is bound to be a good one. Let's now look at three players who would make great Dream11 captaincy options.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Champions Trophy 2025

Some selection calls that Pakistan have made in the lead-up to the Champions Trophy have been questioned by pundits, but recalling Fakhar Zaman to open the batting isn't one of them. A swashbuckling player who excels in the ODI format, Fakhar Zaman has the potential to register some massive Dream11 hauls in this tournament.

The 34-year-old has scored 3627 ODI runs at an average of 46.50. Those numbers improve even further against New Zealand. Zaman loves playing the Black Caps and has scored more runs against them than any other opposition (1053), averaging 65.81.

An attacking opener with a penchant for finding the boundary with ease, Fakhar Zaman is a top Dream11 captaincy option.

Agha Salman will be a key player for Pakistan in CT 2025.

Arguably one of Pakistan's most in-form batters coming into this tournament, off-spinning all-rounder Agha Salman could be a great choice for Dream11 captaincy. Just two innings ago, he played a blinder of a knock against South Africa to take Pakistan to the Final of their Tri-Series with New Zealand.

Salman loves batting at the National Stadium, averaging 58.3, and scoring at a strike rate of 108.8. He's also picked up four wickets with the ball, and his off-spin could be crucial in containing the likes of Devon Conway, Michael Bracewell, and Mitchell Santner.

A consistent all-rounder who loves finding the boundary, captaining or vice-captaining Agha Salman is pretty much a no-brainer.

In terms of sheer dependability as an option, no one can beat Kane Williamson as a Dream11 captaincy pick. The rock of the Black Caps' batting unit, Williamson is a minimum guarantee pick on Dream11 in ODI and Test matches, especially on surfaces like the ones we're going to see in Pakistan.

The former New Zealand skipper was the second-highest run-scorer of the recently concluded tri-series, where he made 225 runs at an average of 112.50. Williamson loves batting in Pakistan in general, making 389 runs in six innings at a stellar average of 77.8.

Irrespective of whether the Kiwis bat or bowl first, Kane Williamson will rightfully be one of the most captained players going into this fixture.

