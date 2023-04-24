PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th T20I - April 24th, 2023  

Pakistan (PAK) and New Zealand (NZ) are set to face each other in the fifth and final game of the T20I series on Monday, April 24. The PAK vs NZ match will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

The fourth T20I in Rawalpindi was interrupted by a hail storm. Around 40 minutes after play was stopped, the officials decided that the match would be called off. New Zealand lost their chance of winning the series but can still draw level. Pakistan will go into the last match as favourites.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for PAK vs NZ. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Babar Azam (PAK) – 9 credits

Babar Azam recently scored his third century in T20Is and has been in stupendous form. He has scored 111 runs from three matches at an average of 55.50 and a strike rate of 156.34. Babar is the fulcrum of the Pakistan team and is currently the third-highest run-scorer in the series. If he gets going, New Zealand's bowlers could be in trouble.

#2 Mark Chapman (NZ) – 7.5 credits

Mark Chapman has been exceptional in the PAK vs NZ series and is the leading run-scorer. Fantasy users should definitely pick the New Zealand batter for the upcoming game. Chapman has scored 186 runs from four matches at an average of 186 and a strike rate of 157.63. He is the main reason the Black Caps are still alive in the series.

#1 Haris Rauf (PAK) – 8.5 credits

Haris Rauf is currently the leading wicket-taker in the PAK vs NZ series. The right-arm fast bowler has picked up 11 wickets from four matches at an economy rate of 7.23 and a strike rate of 8.3. He started the series by picking up two four-wicket hauls. Rauf is also four wickets short of equalling Jason Holder’s record for most wickets in a bilateral series.

