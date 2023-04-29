PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd ODI - April 29, 2023  

Pakistan (PAK) and New Zealand (NZ) lock horns in the second game of their five-game ODI series on Saturday (April 29) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan won the first ODI by five wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Fakhar Zaman was the Player of the Match for his spectacular knock. After being asked to chase down 289, the hosts romped home with nine deliveries to spare.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the PAK vs NZ game:

#3 Babar Azam (PAK) – 9 credits

Babar Azam has been a prolific runscorer for Pakistan, and there's every reason why fantasy users should pick him for their PAK vs NZ fantasy team.

The right-handed batter started slow in the first ODI but soon found his rhythm. He went on to score 49 off 46 with three fours and a six before Adam Milne accounted for his wicket.

#2 Daryl Mitchell (NZ) – 8.5 credits

Daryl Mitchell was exceptional in the first ODI, so you should pick him in your fantasy team for the PAK vs NZ game.

He batted at No.3 and scored 113 off 115 with 11 fours and a six. He batted till the 47th over and made sure that the Kiwis put up an excellent score. Mitchell also bowled three overs but was expensive.

#1 Fakhar Zaman (PAK) – 8.5 credits

Fakhar Zaman was imperious in the first ODI against the visitors. The left-handed opening batter scored 117 off 114 with 13 fours and a six.

Zaman played at a strike rate of 102.63 and hardly allowed the New Zealand bowlers to dictate terms. Fantasy users should pick him in their teams for the PAK vs NZ game.

