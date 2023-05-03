PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI – May 3rd, 2023  

Pakistan (PAK) and New Zealand (NZ) will lock horns in the third game of the five-match series on Wednesday, May 3. The National Stadium in Karachi will host the contest.

Pakistan are currently leading the series 2-0 and will have a chance of winning it if they secure victory in their next match. The hosts registered their second-highest successful run chase in ODIs last time around and will be high on confidence. The Kiwis are now in a must-win position and don’t have room for complacency.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice captain for your Dream11 team for the PAK vs NZ game:

#3 Fakhar Zaman (PAK) – 8.5 credits

Fakhar Zaman is currently in the form of his life, and fantasy users should pick him for the PAK vs NZ match.

The southpaw is the leading run-scorer of the series, having notched 297 runs from two matches at an average of 297 and a strike-rate of 115.11.

Fakhar has already scored three hundreds in a row and has a chance to equal Kumar Sangakkara’s record of four centuries on the trot.

#2 Daryl Mitchell (NZ) – 8.5 credits

If Fakhar is piling on runs, Daryl Mitchell isn’t far behind by any means. Having scored two hundreds on the trot, the right-hander is among the runs.

Mitchell has scored 242 runs from two games at an economy rate of 121 and a strike rate of 103.41, with a top score of 129. Mitchell also chips in with handy overs and can fetch points with the ball.

#1 Babar Azam (PAK) – 9 credits

Babar Azam has hardly gone through a rough patch in his ODI career and is known for his consistency.

In the first two ODIs, the Pakistan skipper scored 114 runs at an average of 57 and a strike rate of 101.78, with a top score of 65 to his name. Fantasy users should pick him for the upcoming PAK vs NZ match.

