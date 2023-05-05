PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pakistan vs New Zealand 4th ODI match – May 5, 2023  

New Zealand (NZ) and Pakistan (BAN) will face each other in the fourth game of the five-match ODI series on Friday, May 5. The National Stadium in Karachi will host the contest.

Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, have already won the ODI series 3-0 and will now be looking to extend their winning streak. They won the third game on Wednesday by 26 runs at the National Stadium in Karachi.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the PAK vs NZ game:

#3 Fakhar Zaman (PAK) – 8.5 credits

Pakistan v Netherlands - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Fakhar Zaman is the leading run-scorer in the ODI series and fantasy users should pick him for the PAK vs NZ match. The left-handed batter has racked up 316 runs from three games at an average of 158 and a strike rate of 111.26 with two centuries to show for his efforts.

Although he failed to deliver in their previous game, Zaman has arguably been the standout batter of the series.

#2 Babar Azam (PAK) – 9 credits

New Zealand v Pakistan - ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Semi Final

Babar Azam has looked in impressive form thus far and should be picked in fantasy teams for the PAK vs NZ match. He missed out on scoring a fifty in the first game but scored two half-centuries on the trot.

Babar has scored 168 runs from three matches at an average of 56 and a strike rate of 96.55 with two fifties and a top score of 65.

#1 Daryl Mitchell (NZ) – 8.5 credits

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - 3rd ODI

Daryl Mitchell has been the pick of the batters for the Black Caps in the series. He has scored 263 runs from three matches at an average of 87.66 and a strike rate of 101.93.

Like Zaman, Mitchell also scored two centuries on the trot to start the series before failing in the third ODI. Mitchell can also bowl handy medium pace and is an effective pick for the PAK vs NZ match.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's PAK vs NZ Dream11 contest? Babar Azam Fakhar Zaman 0 votes