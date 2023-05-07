PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th ODI – May 7th, 2023  

Pakistan (PAK) and New Zealand (NZ) are set to lock horns in the fifth and final game of the five-match ODI series on Sunday, May 7. The National Stadium in Karachi will host the contest.

Pakistan are already 4-0 up in the five-match series and also became the No.1 team in ODIs for the first time. But they need to win the series 5-0 to hold on to their No.1 spot. New Zealand, on the other hand, will look to avoid a series whitewash.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the PAK vs NZ game:

#3 Babar Azam (PAK) – 9 credits

New Zealand v Pakistan: Final - Tri-Series

Babar Azam has been exceptional in the ongoing series and fantasy users should definitely pick him for the PAK vs NZ T20I. On Friday, Babar became the fastest batter to score 5000 runs in ODI cricket, breaking Hashim Amla’s record.

He also became the fastest to rack up 18 hundreds in ODIs. Having notched 14 50-plus scores in his last 16 innings, Babar will be high on confidence.

#2 Haris Rauf (PAK) – 8.5 credits

Pakistan v England - ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Final

Haris Rauf was exceptional in the T20I series and he has carried his form in the 50-over format as well. The pacer is the leading wicket-taker of the ongoing ODI series.

He has picked up eight wickets from three matches at an economy rate of 6.42. Fantasy users should pick him in their teams for the fifth PAK vs NZ ODI.

#1 Tom Latham (NZ) – 9 credits

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - 2nd T20

Tom Latham has been among the standout batters for the Black Caps in the series along with Daryl Mitchell. The Kiwi skipper has scored 223 runs from four matches at an average of 55.75 and a strike rate of 86.77 with a top score of 98 to show for his efforts. One cannot afford to leave him out of their fantasy teams for the PAK vs NZ match.

Poll : 0 votes