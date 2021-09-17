PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st ODI

The first ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand is set to take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Friday.

After a tough T20I series loss against Bangladesh, New Zealand travel to Pakistan for a bout of white-ball cricket. They will be eyeing a winning start to the ODI series at the expense of the home side, who have seen quite a few changes in personnel over the last few days. With both teams looking to start strong, a cracking game beckons in Rawalpindi.

PAK vs NZ Probable Playing 11 Today

PAK XI

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakil, Ifthikar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Usman Qadir

NZ XI

Finn Allen, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Tom Latham (c&wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, Doug Bracewell and Blair Tickner

Match Details

PAK vs NZ, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 17th September, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

A decent pitch beckons at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium with ample help on offer for the pacers. The batters will look to bide their time in the middle before going big. The spinners will get some turn off the surface, with wickets in hand being key towards the backend of the innings. Although both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, the ball will skid on nicely under the lights. 250-260 should be a good total at the venue, with the pacers likely to play a significant role in this game.

Today’s PAK vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Latham: Tom Latham is one of New Zealand's best batters against spin and has ample experience to fall back on as well. Likely to bat in the middle order, Latham provides a decent outlet for fantasy points, making him one to watch out for in today's game.

Batsman

Babar Azam: Pakistan captain Babar Azam is one of the best batters in the world in this format, with his numbers speaking for themselves. With home conditions also playing into his hands, Azam is bound to be a popular pick in today's PAK vs NZ Dream11 fantasy contests.

All-rounder

Shadab Khan: Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has done well with both the bat and ball in the last few months. There should be some help on offer in the middle overs, bringing Shadab into play and making him a handy option for the game.

Bowler

Matt Henry: Matt Henry is New Zealand's leader of the pack with the ball, with his ODI record being noteworthy. Although he didn't play a game against Bangladesh, Henry will be keen to get going from the word do, making him a must-have in your PAK vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam (PAK)

Henry Nicholls (NZ)

Hasan Ali (PAK)

Important stats for PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam - 3985 runs in 83 ODIs, Average: 56.93

Henry Nicholls - 1409 runs in 52 ODIs, Average: 36.13

Matt Henry - 98 wickets in 55 ODIs, SR: 29.36

BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Latham, Babar Azam, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Fakhar Zaman, Rachin Ravindra, Shadab Khan, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Rachin Ravindra

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Latham, Babar Azam, Will Young, Finn Allen, Fakhar Zaman, Rachin Ravindra, Shadab Khan, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, Hasan Ali and Hasan Ali

Captain: Tom Latham. Vice-captain: Babar Azam

Edited by Samya Majumdar