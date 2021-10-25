PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 19

Match 19 of the T20 World Cup 2021 has New Zealand (NZ) taking on Pakistan (PAK) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Tuesday.

New Zealand will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan, who beat India by 10 wickets on Sunday. The chaos surrounding New Zealand's abandoned tour of Pakistan, at the very last moment, will add another layer of intrigue to the contest. Both teams will be keen to make it to the semi-finals, with the outcome of the game likely to go a long way in deciding who makes the cut. With some of the best T20 players in Babar Azam and Lockie Ferguson taking to the field, a cracking contest beckons in Sharjah.

PAK vs NZ Probable Playing 11 Today

NZ XI

Tim Seifert (wk), Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi

PAK XI

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi

Match Details

PAK vs NZ, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Match 19, Super 12 Group 2

Date and Time: 26th October 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, bowlers are expected to dominate the proceedings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The batters will need to bide their time in the middle with runscoring being a tad more difficult than usual. Apart from a hint of movement off the surface, the bowlers will look to take the pace off to make the most of the conditions. Wickets in hand will be key with both teams looking to bat first upon winning the toss. 140-150 should be par at the venue with dew likely to play a part in the second half of the match.

Today’s PAK vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Devon Conway: Devon Conway has been brilliant throughout his tenure with the national side, with his ability to score big runs at a quick rate holding him in good stead. With Conway likely to bat in the top order, the southpaw should get the nod over Mohammad Rizwan, who isn't a bad option himself.

Batter

Babar Azam: Babar Azam is one of the best batters in the world with his numbers speaking for themselves. In fact, Azam's last outing against New Zealand in an ICC event saw him score a superb hundred, something he would love to replicate in this mouthwatering clash.

All-rounder

Mitchell Santner: Mitchell Santner has been New Zealand's go-to spinner for quite some time with his stump-to-stump bowling and experience serving him well. Santner's handy batting ability also adds value to his case for an inclusion to your PAK vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Shaheen Afridi: Like Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi also had a breakout performance the last time he faced New Zealand in an ICC event. Since then, Shaheen has grown in leaps and bounds over the last two years. With his undeniable ability to pick up wickets in both the powerplay and death overs, Shaheen is a must-have in your PAK vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Lockie Ferguson (NZ)

Babar Azam (PAK)

Shaheen Afridi (PAK)

Important stats for PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam - 2272 runs in 62 T20I matches, Bat Average: 48.34

Devon Conway - 473 runs in 11 T20I innings, SR: 151.12

Hasan Ali - 54 wickets in 42 T20 matches, SR: 15.57

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup 2021)

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Devon Conway, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Hafeez, Mitchell Santner, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Martin Guptill

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Devon Conway, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Hafeez, Mitchell Santner, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee

Captain: Martin Guptill. Vice-captain: Mohammad Hafeez

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Shaheen Afridi pick up two wickets or more against New Zealand? Yes No 2 votes so far