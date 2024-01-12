PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Tour of New Zealand 2024, 1st T20I

The 1st T20I match of the Pakistan Tour of New Zealand 2023 will see Pakistan (PAK) squaring off against New Zealand (NZ) at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland on Friday, January 12. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Pakistan will be excited to play their first tour of 2024 against a strong home side like New Zealand. New Zealand, on the other hand, had an enriching Bangladesh tour and will be looking forward to continuing with the same domination.

Pakistan will try their best to start their 2024 cricket journey on a positive note in today's match, but New Zealand are clear favorites to win the match.

PAK vs NZ Match Details

The 1st T20I match of the Pakistan Tour of New Zealand 2023 will be played on January 12 at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland. The game is set to take place at 11:40 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAK vs NZ, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 12th January 2023, 11:40 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland supports both pacers and batters. As a new pitch will be used for this match, so fans can expect an average scoring match with pacers playing a crucial role.

PAK vs NZ Form Guide

PAK - Will be playing their first match

NZ - Will be playing their first match

PAK vs NZ Probable Playing XI

PAK Playing XI

No injury updates

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Abrar Ahmed

NZ Playing XI

No Injury updates

Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Rizwan

M Rizwan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to perform well in today's match as the pitch supports hard hitters. D Conway is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

D Mitchell

K Williamson and D Mitchell are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top order batters are expected to perform well. B Azam is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Santner

M Santner and I Ahmed are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. A Jamal is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

S Afridi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Southee and S Afridi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs too. H Rauf is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PAK vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

D Mitchell

Since the pitch is expected to help both batters and pacers, you can make D Mitchell the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks of today's match. He has a very good venue and head-to-head record.

S Afridi

S Afridi loves performing against New Zealand and especially when playing in New Zealand itself. He is expected to perform well in today's nail-biting match. He is very important since he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs.

5 Must-Picks for PAK vs NZ, 1st T20I

S Afridi

D Mitchell

M Santner

T Southee

D Conway

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top order batters the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Rizwan, D Conway

Batters: D Mitchell, K Williamson, B Azam

All-rounders: M Santner, I Ahmed

Bowlers: H Rauf, S Afridi, T Southee, M Henry

Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Rizwan, D Conway

Batters: D Mitchell, K Williamson, F Zaman

All-rounders: M Santner

Bowlers: H Rauf, S Afridi, T Southee, M Henry, A Milne