PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Tour of New Zealand 2024, 4th T20I

The fourth T20I match of the Pakistan Tour of New Zealand 2024 will see Pakistan (PAK) square off against New Zealand (NZ) at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday, January 19. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

New Zealand have already grabbed the five-match T20I series, having won the last three T20 matches. Pakistan, on the other hand, always came close but were not able to finish the match.

Pakistan will try their best to make a comeback in today's match and save themselves from a clean-sweep, but New Zealand are the clear favorites to win, going by their form.

PAK vs NZ Match Details

The fourth T20I match of the Pakistan Tour of New Zealand 2024 will be played on January 19 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The game is set to take place at 11:40 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAK vs NZ, 4th T20I

Date and Time: January 19 2024, 11:40 am IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch supports both pacers and batters. This is the same pitch where New Zealand and Pakistan played back in October 2022. A total of 331 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

PAK vs NZ Form Guide

PAK - L L L

NZ - W W W

PAK vs NZ Probable Playing XI

PAK Playing XI

No injury updates

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Wasim

NZ Playing XI

No Injury updates

Devon Conway (wk), Mitchell Santner (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Rizwan

M Rizwan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to perform well in today's match as the pitch supports hard hitters. D Conway is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

F Allen

F Allen and B Azam are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top-order batters played exceptionally well in the last match. F Zaman is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Santner

M Nawaz and M Santner are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. D Mitchell is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

T Southee

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Southee and S Afridi. Both played exceptionally well in the last three matches. H Rauf is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PAK vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

F Allen

Since the pitch is expected to help both batters and pacers, you can make Allen the captain of your team. He is in another level form as he is smashing runs in almost every match. Allen has amassed a total of 245 runs in the last three T20Is.

T Southee

T Southee loves performing against Pakistan and the pitch is also expected to assist him. He has taken eight wickets in the last three matches, taking at least two scalps in each match.

5 Must-Picks for PAK vs NZ, 4th T20I

S Afridi

B Azam

T Southee

F Allen

M Santner

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters and pacers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form players the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Rizwan, D Conway

Batters: F Allen, B Azam, F Zaman

All-rounders: D Mitchell, M Santner, M Nawaz

Bowlers: H Rauf, S Afridi, T Southee

Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Rizwan, D Conway

Batters: F Allen, B Azam, F Zaman

All-rounders: D Mitchell, M Santner, M Nawaz

Bowlers: H Rauf, S Afridi, T Southee