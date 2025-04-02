PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2025, 2nd ODI

The second ODI match of the Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2025 will see Pakistan (PAK) take on New Zealand (NZ) at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday, April 2. Ahead of the exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Ad

Pakistan disappointed their fans as they lost the five-match T20I series to New Zealand by 4-1. They also went down in the first ODI, losing the match by 73 runs. Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mohammad Abbas, and Nathan Smith were the top performers from New Zealand.

The two teams have played a total of 120 head-to-head matches. New Zealand have won 55 matches, while Pakistan managed to win 61 matches. Three matches ended without any result, while one match ended in a tie.

Ad

Trending

PAK vs NZ Match Details

The second ODI match of the Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2025 will be played on April 2 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. The game will begin at 3:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAK vs NZ, 2nd ODI Match

Date and Time: 2 April 2025, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Ad

Pitch Report

The pitch at Seddon Park in Hamilton is good for bowlers. The team winning the toss should look to bat first as the pitch tends to slow down in the second innings. The last ODI match played here was between New Zealand and Sri Lanka back in January 2025, where a total of 397 runs were scored at a loss of 19 wickets.

PAK vs NZ Form Guide

PAK - L

NZ - W

Ad

PAK vs NZ Probable Playing XI

PAK Playing XI

No injury updates

Abdullah Shafique, Usman Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk & c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali, and Akif Javed.

NZ Playing XI

Tim Seifert and Mark Chapman are unavailable

Nick Kelly, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Tim Seifert, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell (c), Muhammad Abbas, Mitchell Hay (wk), Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, and William O'Rourke.

Ad

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent ODI matches and scored 30 runs in the last match. Mitchell Hay is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Babar Azam

Babar Azam and Daryl Mitchell are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Babar is one of the top ODI batters of the world, and has an exceptional head-to-head record. The right-handed batter smashed 78 runs in the last match. Will Young is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

Ad

All-rounders

Agha Salman

Agha Salman and Michael Bracewell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Bracewell will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He smashed nine runs and took one wicket in the last match. Mohammad Abbas is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Nathan Smith

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Jacob Duffy and Nathan Smith. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. Smith was in great form in the recent one-day matches. He picked up four wickets in the last match. Haris Rauf is another good bowler for today's nail-biting match.

Ad

PAK vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Agha Salman

Agha Salman is one of the most crucial picks from Pakistan, as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs. Agha scored 58 runs and bowled five overs in the last match.

Michael Bracewell

Michael Bracewell is one of the most crucial picks from the New Zealand squad. He is in excellent form and expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He was among the top performers of the T20I series and can continue with the same form. He smashed nine runs and scalped one wicket in the last match.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for PAK vs NZ, 2nd ODI Match

Agha Salman

Daryl Mitchell

Babar Azam

Nathan Smith

Michael Bracewell

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Rizwan

Ad

Batters: D Mitchell, B Azam, W Young

All-rounders: M Bracewell, A Salman, M Abbas

Bowlers: N Smith, H Rauf, W O'Rourke, J Duffy

Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Rizwan

Ad

Batters: D Mitchell, B Azam, A Shafique

All-rounders: M Bracewell, A Salman, M Abbas

Bowlers: N Smith, H Rauf, N Shah, J Duffy

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️