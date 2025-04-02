PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2025, 2nd ODI

The second ODI match of the Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2025 will see Pakistan (PAK) take on New Zealand (NZ) at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday, April 2. Ahead of the exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
Pakistan disappointed their fans as they lost the five-match T20I series to New Zealand by 4-1. They also went down in the first ODI, losing the match by 73 runs. Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mohammad Abbas, and Nathan Smith were the top performers from New Zealand.
The two teams have played a total of 120 head-to-head matches. New Zealand have won 55 matches, while Pakistan managed to win 61 matches. Three matches ended without any result, while one match ended in a tie.
PAK vs NZ Match Details
The second ODI match of the Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2025 will be played on April 2 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. The game will begin at 3:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
PAK vs NZ, 2nd ODI Match
Date and Time: 2 April 2025, 3:30 AM IST
Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton
Pitch Report
The pitch at Seddon Park in Hamilton is good for bowlers. The team winning the toss should look to bat first as the pitch tends to slow down in the second innings. The last ODI match played here was between New Zealand and Sri Lanka back in January 2025, where a total of 397 runs were scored at a loss of 19 wickets.
PAK vs NZ Form Guide
PAK - L
NZ - W
PAK vs NZ Probable Playing XI
PAK Playing XI
No injury updates
Abdullah Shafique, Usman Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk & c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali, and Akif Javed.
NZ Playing XI
Tim Seifert and Mark Chapman are unavailable
Nick Kelly, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Tim Seifert, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell (c), Muhammad Abbas, Mitchell Hay (wk), Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, and William O'Rourke.
PAK vs NZ Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Mohammad Rizwan
Mohammad Rizwan is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent ODI matches and scored 30 runs in the last match. Mitchell Hay is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.
Batters
Babar Azam
Babar Azam and Daryl Mitchell are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Babar is one of the top ODI batters of the world, and has an exceptional head-to-head record. The right-handed batter smashed 78 runs in the last match. Will Young is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.
All-rounders
Agha Salman
Agha Salman and Michael Bracewell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Bracewell will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He smashed nine runs and took one wicket in the last match. Mohammad Abbas is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
Nathan Smith
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Jacob Duffy and Nathan Smith. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. Smith was in great form in the recent one-day matches. He picked up four wickets in the last match. Haris Rauf is another good bowler for today's nail-biting match.
PAK vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices
Agha Salman
Agha Salman is one of the most crucial picks from Pakistan, as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs. Agha scored 58 runs and bowled five overs in the last match.
Michael Bracewell
Michael Bracewell is one of the most crucial picks from the New Zealand squad. He is in excellent form and expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He was among the top performers of the T20I series and can continue with the same form. He smashed nine runs and scalped one wicket in the last match.
5 Must-Picks for PAK vs NZ, 2nd ODI Match
Agha Salman
Daryl Mitchell
Babar Azam
Nathan Smith
Michael Bracewell
Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicketkeeper: M Rizwan
Batters: D Mitchell, B Azam, W Young
All-rounders: M Bracewell, A Salman, M Abbas
Bowlers: N Smith, H Rauf, W O'Rourke, J Duffy
Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: M Rizwan
Batters: D Mitchell, B Azam, A Shafique
All-rounders: M Bracewell, A Salman, M Abbas
Bowlers: N Smith, H Rauf, N Shah, J Duffy
