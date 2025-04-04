PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2025, 3rd ODI

The third ODI match of the Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2025 will see Pakistan (PAK) squaring off against New Zealand (NZ) at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Saturday, April 5. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Ad

Pakistan disappointed their fans once again. They lost the five-match T20I series, and now they have gone down in the ODIs, too. New Zealand won the first ODI by 73 runs and followed it with an 84-run victory in the previous fixture. Pakistan will be playing today's match to save themselves from a clean sweep.

These two teams have played a total of 121 head-to-head matches. New Zealand have won 56 matches, while Pakistan managed to win 61 matches. Three games ended without any result, while one match was tied.

Ad

Trending

PAK vs NZ Match Details

The third ODI match of the Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2025 will be played on April 5 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The game is set to start at 3:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAK vs NZ, 3rd ODI Match

Date and Time: 5 April 2025, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Ad

Pitch Report

The pitch at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui is good for bowlers. The team winning the toss should look to bat first as the pitch tends to slow down in the second innings. The last ODI match played here was between New Zealand and the Netherlands back in March 2022, where a total of 406 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

PAK vs NZ Form Guide

PAK - L L

Ad

NZ - W W

PAK vs NZ Probable Playing XI

PAK Playing XI

No injury updates

Abdullah Shafique, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk & c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, and Akif Javed.

NZ Playing XI

Tim Seifert and Mark Chapman are unavailable.

Rhys Mariu, Nick Kelly, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell (c), Muhammad Abbas, Mitchell Hay (wk), Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, William ORourke, and Ben Sears.

Ad

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent ODI matches. He smashed 30 runs in the first match. Mitchell Hay is another good wicketkeeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Babar Azam

Babar Azam and Daryl Mitchell are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Mitchell is one of the top ODI batters in the world. He has an exceptional head-to-head record. He has smashed 94 runs in the last two matches. Nick Kelly is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

Ad

All-rounders

Agha Salman

Agha Salman and Faheem Ashraf are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Ashraf will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He smashed 73 runs and took one wicket in the last match. Michael Bracewell is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

Jacob Duffy

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Jacob Duffy and Ben Sears. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. Jacob Duffy was in great form in the recent one-day matches. He has taken five wickets in the last two matches. Haris Rauf is another good bowler for today's nail-biting match.

Ad

PAK vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Daryl Mitchell

Daryl Mitchell is one of the most crucial picks from New Zealand as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 94 runs in the last two matches including a half century in the first ODI match against Pakistan.

Babar Azam

Babar Azam is one of the most crucial picks from the Pakistan squad. He is in top notch form and expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 79 runs in the last two matches, including a half century in the 1st ODI match.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for PAK vs NZ, 3rd ODI Match

Faheem Ashraf

Jacob Duffy

Daryl Mitchell

Babar Azam

Michael Bracewell

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeperss: M Rizwan, M Hay

Ad

Batters: D Mitchell, B Azam

All-rounders: M Bracewell, A Salman, M Abbas, F Ashraf

Bowlers: H Rauf, B Sears, J Duffy

Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: M Rizwan

Ad

Batters: D Mitchell, B Azam, A Shafique

All-rounders: M Bracewell, M Abbas, F Ashraf

Bowlers: M Wasim, N Shah, B Sears, J Duffy

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️