PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2025, 3rd T20I

The third T20I match of the Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2025 will see Pakistan (PAK) squaring off against New Zealand (NZ) at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, March 21. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Pakistan had a very poor Champions Trophy season and once again disappointed their fans in this T20I series against New Zealand. Pakistan lost the first T20I by nine wickets. They lost the second T20I by five ickets as New Zealand chased the target in just 13.1 overs.

These two teams have played a total of 46 head-to-head matches. New Zealand have won 21 matches, while Pakistan managed to win 23 matches. Two matches ended without any result.

PAK vs NZ Match Details

The third T20I match of the Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2025 will be played on March 21 at Eden Park in Auckland. The game is set to begin at 11:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAK vs NZ, 3rd T20I Match

Date and Time: 21 March 2025, 11:45 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Park in Auckland is expected to be neutral. Both bowlers and batters are equally important at this venue. The team winning the toss should look to chase as dew is expected to come in the second innings. The last T20I match played here was between New Zealand and Australia back in February 2024, where a total of 216 runs were scored at a loss of seven wickets in a rain-affected match.

PAK vs NZ Form Guide

PAK - L L

NZ - W W

PAK vs NZ Probable Playing XI

PAK Playing XI

No injury updates

Mohammad Haris (wk), Usman Khan, Abdul Samad, Irfan Khan, Hassan Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Jahandad Khan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Agha Salman (c), and Abrar Ahmed.

NZ Playing XI

No injury updates

Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Hay, Daryl Mitchell, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Tim Robinson, Michael Bracewell (c), Ish Sodhi, Zak Foulkes, Jacob Duffy, and Kyle Jamieson.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Tim Seifert

Tim Seifert is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent T20I matches. He has smashed 89 runs in the last two matches. Mohammad Haris is another good wicketkeeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Finn Allen

Finn Allen and Daryl Mitchell are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Finn Allen is in top-notch form and can once again trouble Pakistan bowlers. He has smashed 67 runs in the last two matches including a knock of 38 in the last match. Mark Chapman is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Agha Salman

Agha Salman and Jimmy Neesham are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Agha Salman will bat in the middle order and might bowl a few overs. He has smashed 64 runs in the last two matches. Khushdil Shah is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

Jacob Duffy

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Haris Rauf and Jacob Duffy. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. Jacob Duffy created a lot of trouble for Pakistan batters as he has already taken six wickets in the last two matches. Ish Sodhi is another good bowler for today's match.

PAK vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Tim Seifert

Tim Seifert is one of the most crucial picks from New Zealand as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will open the innings with Finn Allen and can once again perform well. He has smashed 89 runs in the last two matches. He smashed 45 runs in just 22 balls in the last match against Pakistan.

Jacob Duffy

Jacob Duffy is another crucial pick from the New Zealand squad. He is in excellent form and is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He bowled his quota of four overs in the last match and was in great form. He has taken six wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for PAK vs NZ, 3rd T20I Match

Agha Salman

Finn Allen

Tim Seifert

Jacob Duffy

Jimmy Neesham

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: T Seifert

Batters: F Allen

All-rounders: M Bracewell, A Salman, K Shah, S Khan, J Neesham

Bowlers: H Rauf, J Duffy, S Afridi, I Sodhi

Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: T Seifert

Batters: F Allen

All-rounders: A Salman, K Shah, S Khan, J Neesham

Bowlers: H Rauf, J Duffy, S Afridi, I Sodhi, B Sears

