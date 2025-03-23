PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2025, 4th T20I

The fourth T20I match of the Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2025 will see Pakistan (PAK) square off against New Zealand (NZ) at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, March 23. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

New Zealand is leading the five-match series by a 2-1 margin. New Zealand won the first two matches of the series but Pakistan made the comeback in the third T20I. Pakistan won the previous fixture by nine wickets as they chased 204 runs in 16 overs.

The two teams have played a total of 47 head-to-head matches. New Zealand have won 21 matches, while Pakistan managed to win 24 matches. Two matches ended without any result.

PAK vs NZ Match Details

The fourth T20I match of the Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2025 will be played on March 23 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The game will begin at 11:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAK vs NZ, 4th T20I Match

Date and Time: 23 March 2025, 11:45 AM IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Pitch Report

The pitch at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui is neutral. Both bowlers and batters are equally important at this venue. The last T20I match played here was between New Zealand and Sri Lanka back in December 2024, where a total of 327 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

PAK vs NZ Form Guide

PAK - W L L

NZ - L W W

PAK vs NZ Probable Playing XI

PAK Playing XI

No injury updates

Mohammad Haris (wk), Usman Khan, Abdul Samad, Irfan Khan, Hassan Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Jahandad Khan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Agha Salman (c), and Abrar Ahmed.

NZ Playing XI

No injury updates

Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Hay, Daryl Mitchell, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Tim Robinson, Michael Bracewell (c), Ish Sodhi, Zak Foulkes, Jacob Duffy, and Kyle Jamieson.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tim Seifert

Tim Seifert is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent T20I matches. He has smashed 108 runs in the last three matches. Mohammad Haris is another good wicketkeeper option for today's match.

Batters

Finn Allen

Finn Allen and Mark Chapman are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Allen is in top-notch form and can once again trouble Pakistan bowlers. He has smashed 67 runs in the last three matches, including a knock of 38 in the second T20I match. Hassan Nawaz is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Agha Salman

Agha Salman and Shadab Khan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Salman will bat in the middle order and might bowl a few overs. He has smashed 115 runs in the last three matches. He also bowled one over in the last match. Michael Bracewell is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

Jacob Duffy

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Haris Rauf and Jacob Duffy. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. Haris Rauf created a lot of trouble for New Zealand batters as he has already picked up five wickets in the last two matches. Shaheen Afridi is another good bowler for today's match.

PAK vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Agha Salman

Agha Salman is one of the most crucial picks from Pakistan as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the middle order and might bowl a few overs. He has smashed 115 runs in the last three matches.

Jacob Duffy

Jacob Duffy is another crucial pick from the New Zealand squad. He is in excellent form and is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He bowled his quota of four overs in the last match and was in great form. He has scalped seven wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for PAK vs NZ, 4th T20I Match

Agha Salman

Finn Allen

Tim Seifert

Jacob Duffy

Haris Rauf

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: T Seifert, M Haris

Batters: F Allen, M Chapman, H Nawaz

All-rounders: M Bracewell, A Salman, S Khan

Bowlers: H Rauf, J Duffy, S Afridi

Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: T Seifert

Batters: F Allen, M Chapman, H Nawaz

All-rounders: J Neesham, A Salman

Bowlers: H Rauf, J Duffy, S Afridi, K Jamieson, A Afridi

