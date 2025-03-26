PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2025, 5th T20I

The fifth T20I of the Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2025 will see Pakistan (PAK) square off against New Zealand (NZ) at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on Wednesday, March 26. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

New Zealand have already won the series and currently lead the series 3-1. Pakistan looked good in the third T20I match, but New Zealand once again got them out easily in the fourth T20I match. The Kiwis batted first and smashed 220 runs for a loss of six wickets before restricting Pakistan to only 105 runs.

These two teams have played a total of 48 head-to-head matches. New Zealand have won 22 matches, while Pakistan managed to win 24 matches. Two matches ended without any result.

PAK vs NZ Match Details

The fifth T20I match of the Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2025 will be played on March 26 at the Sky Stadium in Wellington. The game will begin at 11:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAK vs NZ, 5th T20I Match

Date and Time: 26 March 2025, 11:45 AM IST

Venue: Sky Stadium, Wellington

Pitch Report

The Sky Stadium in Wellington is a high-scoring ground with a lot of opportunities for batters. Pacers do get wickets in the death overs, but there is almost no help for spinners. The last T20I match played here was between New Zealand and Australia back in February 2024, where a total of 431 runs were scored at a loss of seven wickets.

PAK vs NZ Form Guide

PAK - L W L L

NZ - W L W W

PAK vs NZ Probable Playing XI

PAK Playing XI

No injury updates

Mohammad Haris (wk), Usman Khan, Abdul Samad, Irfan Khan, Hassan Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Jahandad Khan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Agha Salman (c), and Abrar Ahmed.

NZ Playing XI

No injury updates

Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Hay, Daryl Mitchell, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Tim Robinson, Michael Bracewell (c), Ish Sodhi, Zak Foulkes, Jacob Duffy, and Kyle Jamieson.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tim Seifert

Tim Seifert is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent T20I matches. He has smashed 152 runs in the last four matches. Mohammad Haris is another good wicketkeeper option for today's match.

Batters

Finn Allen

Finn Allen and Mark Chapman are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Allen is in top-notch form and can once again trouble Pakistan bowlers. He has smashed 117 runs in the last four matches, including a knock of 50 runs in just 20 balls in the last match. Hassan Nawaz is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Agha Salman

Salman Agha and Jimmy Neesham are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Salman will bat in the middle order and might bowl a few overs. He has smashed 116 runs in the last four matches. He also bowled one over in the last match. Michael Bracewell is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

Haris Rauf

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Haris Rauf and Jacob Duffy. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. Haris Rauf created a lot of trouble for New Zealand batters as he has already taken eight wickets in the last three matches. Shaheen Afridi is another good bowler for today's match.

PAK vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Salman Agha

Agha Salman is one of the most crucial picks from Pakistan, as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the middle order and might bowl a few overs. He has smashed 116 runs in the last four matches.

Tim Seifert

Tim Seifert is one of the most crucial picks from the New Zealand squad. He is in superb form and expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He will open the innings with Finn Allen. He has smashed 152 runs in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for PAK vs NZ, 5th T20I Match

Agha Salman

Finn Allen

Tim Seifert

Mark Chapman

Haris Rauf

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: T Seifert, M Haris

Batters: F Allen, M Chapman, H Nawaz, D Mitchell

All-rounders: M Bracewell, A Salman

Bowlers: H Rauf, J Duffy, S Afridi

Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: T Seifert, M Haris

Batters: F Allen, M Chapman, H Nawaz

All-rounders: M Bracewell, A Salman, J Neesham

Bowlers: H Rauf, J Duffy, S Afridi

