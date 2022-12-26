PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan vs New Zealand Series 2022, Test 1

The first Test match of the Pakistan vs New Zealand Series 2022 will see Pakistan (PAK) squaring off against New Zealand (NZ) at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday, December 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Pakistan recently lost their home series against England by 3-0, so they will try their best to make a strong comeback in this series. New Zealand, on the other hand, played their last Test match in the month of June against England, where they lost to the home side by 3-0.

New Zealand will give it their all to win the match, but Pakistan are expected to win this nail-biting encounter and regain their home dominance.

PAK vs NZ Match Details

The first Test match of the Pakistan vs New Zealand Series 2022 will commence on December 26 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The game is set to take place at 10:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAK vs NZ, Test 1

Date and Time: December 26, 2022, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Stadium in Karachi has a lot of assistance for batters. Sensible batters can easily score runs on this flat pitch. The last Test match played on this pitch was between Pakistan and England, where a total of 1044 runs were scored at a loss of 32 wickets.

PAK vs NZ Form Guide (Test Matches)

PAK - L L L

NZ - L L L

PAK vs NZ Probable Playing XI

PAK Playing XI

No injury updates

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam ©, Abdullah Shafique, Imam Ul Haq, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Agha Salman, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Zahid Mahmood, Hasan Ali

NZ Playing XI

No injury updates

Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Tim Southee ©, Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Rizwan (27 matches, 1373 runs)

M Rizwan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. T Blundell is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

D Conway (10 matches, 918 runs)

B Azam and D Conway are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. K Williamson played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

M Nawaz (6 matches, 144 runs, 16 wickets)

D Mitchell and M Nawaz are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Bracewell is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

T Southee (88 matches, 1855 runs, 347 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Ahmed and T Southee. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Shah is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PAK vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

D Conway

D Conway will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match on this batting pitch. He has smashed 918 runs in the last 10 test matches.

B Azam

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make B Azam as he will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 3470 runs in 45 test matches.

5 Must-Picks for PAK vs NZ, Test 1

B Azam 3470 runs K Williamson 7368 runs T Southee 1855 runs and 347 wickets D Conway 918 runs T Latham 4623 runs

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Rizwan

Batters: T Latham, B Azam, K Williamson, D Conway

All-rounders: D Mitchell, M Nawaz, D Bracewell

Bowlers: T Southee, A Ahmed, N Wagner

Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: T Blundell

Batters: T Latham, B Azam, K Williamson, D Conway, I Haq, A Shafique

All-rounders: D Mitchell

Bowlers: T Southee, N Shah, N Wagner

