PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan vs New Zealand Series 2022, Test 2

The second Test match of the Pakistan vs New Zealand Series 2022 will see Pakistan (PAK) squaring off against New Zealand (NZ) at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Monday, January 2. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The last Test match ended in a draw as things got lucky for Pakistan. New Zealand played exceptionally well and could have chased the target if there was no issue with inadequate lights.

Pakistan will give it their all to win the match, but New Zealand are expected to win this nail-biting encounter and regain their dominance.

PAK vs NZ Match Details

The second Test match of the Pakistan vs New Zealand Series 2022 will be played on January 2 at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. The game is set to take place at 10:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAK vs NZ, Test 2

Date and Time: January 2, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan has a lot of assistance for batters. Sensible batters can easily score runs on this flat pitch. Spinners will find a lot of turn on this pitch as the ball gets old. The last Test match played on this pitch was between Pakistan and England, where a total of 1086 runs were scored at a loss of 40 wickets.

PAK vs NZ Form Guide

PAK - D

NZ - D

PAK vs NZ Probable Playing XI

PAK Playing XI

No injury updates

Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Babar Azam ©, Abdullah Shafique, Imam Ul Haq, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Abrar Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Mohammed Wasim, Zahid Mehmood, Shan Masood

NZ Playing XI

No injury updates

Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Tim Southee ©, Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Ahmed (1 match, 139 runs)

S Ahmed is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. T Blundell is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

B Azam (1 match, 175 runs)

B Azam and D Conway are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. K Williamson played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Salman (1 match, 109 runs)

D Mitchell and A Salman are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Bracewell is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

I Sodhi (1 match, 65 runs, 8 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Ahmed and I Sodhi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. T Southee is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PAK vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

I Sodhi

The pitch has a lot of assistance for spinners, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match on this flat pitch. He smashed 65 runs and took eight wickets in the last match.

B Azam

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make B Azam as he will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 175 runs in the last Test match.

5 Must-Picks for PAK vs NZ, Test 2

B Azam 175 runs 214 points I Sodhi 65 runs and 8 wickets 260 points A Ahmed 6 wickets 124 points K Williamson 200 runs 235 points T Latham 148 runs 175 points

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Expert Tips

Since the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three spinners who will bowl during the crucial phases of the match. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Ahmed

Batters: T Latham, B Azam, K Williamson, D Conway, I Ul Haq

All-rounders: A Salman, D Bracewell

Bowlers: T Southee, A Ahmed, I Sodhi

Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Ahmed

Batters: T Latham, B Azam, K Williamson, D Conway

All-rounders: A Salman, D Bracewell

Bowlers: N Ali, A Patel, A Ahmed, I Sodhi

Poll : 0 votes