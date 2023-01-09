PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st ODI

Pakistan (PAK) and New Zealand (NZ) will lock horns in the first ODI at the National Stadium in Karachi starting on Monday, January 9. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction.

After an intriguing Test series, the action moves over to the 50-over format between Pakistan and New Zealand.

Despite Pakistan's woes in Tests, they are a force to be reckoned with in white-ball cricket. The likes of Fakhar Zaman and Haris Rauf are proven performers, holding Pakistan in good stead.

New Zealand, meanwhile, are a well-balanced side with Kane Williamson's leadership adding stability.

Both teams look evenly matched on paper, making for an exciting clash at the National Stadium in Karachi.

PAK vs NZ Match Details, 1st ODI

The first ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will start on January 9 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The game is set to take place at 3:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAK vs NZ, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 9th January 2023, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Exclusive Broadcaster: SonyLIV

PAK vs NZ pitch report for 1st ODI

A high-scoring game is expected at the National Stadium in Karachi. The average first-innings score across the last three matches in Karachi reads 297. While there is not much help available in the first 10 overs, pacers have accounted for 55 percent of the wickets in the last three matches. Batting first would be the ideal choice upon winning the toss, with the pitch likely to slow down in the backend of the match.

Record at the National Stadium in the last three ODIs

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 297

2nd-innings score: 233

PAK vs NZ probable playing 11s for today’s match

New Zealand injury/team news

Matt Henry has been ruled out of the match.

New Zealand probable playing 11

Finn Allen/Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell/Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Henry Shipley and Ish Sodhi.

Pakistan injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Pakistan.

Pakistan probable playing 11

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Tayyab Tahir/Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani and Naseem Shah.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Tom Latham (117 matches, 3382 runs, Average: 36.37)

Tom Latham has been in decent form of late, scoring 281 runs in the recently-concluded Test series against Pakistan. He also has a good record in the ODI format with 3382 runs at an average of 36.37. Given his form and ability against both pace and spin, Latham is a top pick for your PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Imam-ul-Haq (54 matches, 2528 runs, Average: 52.67)

Imam-ul-Haq was one of the best batters in ODI cricket last year with 505 runs in eight matches. He averaged 72.14 in ODI cricket in 2022 with a couple of eye-catching knocks against the Australians. With Imam also in decent form, he is a good pick for your PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mitchell Santner (87 matches, 1057 runs, 87 wickets)

Mitchell Santner is New Zealand's best all-rounder in this format with 1057 runs and 87 wickets in 87 matches. While he has a bowling average of 36.67, Santner has an economy rate of just 4.84 in ODIs. With Santner likely to play a part with both the bat and ball, he should be a good addition to your PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Haris Rauf (15 matches, 29 wickets, Average: 25.38)

Haris Rauf is back from injury for Pakistan and is set to lead the bowling attack. While he has played only 15 matches in this format, Rauf has 29 wickets at an average of 25.38. With Rauf capable of generating high pace and nailing his yorkers in the backend of the innings, he is another top pick for your PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

PAK vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Devon Conway

Devon Conway has had a good start to his ODI career with 425 runs at an average of 42.50. He has three scores of fifty or more in 11 innings, holding him in good stead. With Conway also showing signs of form in the Test format, he can be backed as a captaincy pick in your PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Babar Azam

Babar Azam is one of the best batters in the world and for good reason. The Pakistan captain averages 59.79 in 92 ODI matches with 39 scores of fifty or more. He has been in good form in this format for quite some time now and should be a popular captaincy selection in most PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction teams.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Tim Southee 204 wickets in 151 matches Kane Williamson 6391 runs in 158 matches Mitchell Santner 87 wickets in 87 matches Haris Rauf 29 wickets in 155 matches Babar Azam 4664 runs in 92 matches

PAK vs NZ match expert tips (1st ODI)

Shahnawaz Dahani is likely to take up the third pacer's spot ahead of Mohammad Wasim Jr, who could be given a break post the Test series. Dahani is a lanky pacer who hits the deck hard and can swing the ball effectively. Given his ability to hit lengths and lines accurately early on in his spell, Dahani could be a game-changing selection in your PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Tom Latham

Batters: Kane Williamson, Babar Azam (vc), Devon Conway (c), Imam-ul-Haq

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Tom Latham

Batters: Kane Williamson (c), Babar Azam (vc), Devon Conway, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Shahnawaz Dahani, Haris Rauf

