PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st ODI

The first ODI between Pakistan (PAK) and New Zealand (NZ) is scheduled to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday, April 27. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction.

After a thrilling T20I series, Pakistan and New Zealand will lock horns in the ODI format with one eye on the 50-over World Cup later this year. Pakistan will head into the series as the clear favorites, with Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq in fine form over the last few years. They have a potent bowling attack to fall back on as well, with Shaheen Afridi at the forefront.

As for New Zealand, the likes of Chad Bowes and Mark Chapman will look to grab their opportunity in the absence of senior players in the series. Although they lack the same firepower as their opponents, New Zealand have a balanced roster with the experienced Tom Latham leading them.

With both teams eager to start the series with a win, an intriguing game beckons in Rawalpindi.

PAK vs NZ Match Details, 1st ODI

New Zealand and Pakistan will face off in the first ODI in Rawalpindi on Thursday. The game is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAK vs NZ, 1st ODI

Date and Time: April 27, 2023, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

PAK vs NZ probable playing 11s for today’s match

New Zealand injury/team news

No injury concerns for New Zealand.

New Zealand probable playing 11

Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c&wk), James Neesham, Tom Blundell, Rachin Ravindra/Henry Shipley, Adam Milne, Matt Henry and Ish Sodhi.

Pakistan injury/team news

No injury concerns for Pakistan.

Pakistan probable playing 11

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah

PAK vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammad Rizwan (52 matches, 1247 runs, Average: 32.82)

Mohammad Rizwan has been a mainstay in the ODI set-up for Pakistan, often batting in the middle order. Rizwan has 1247 runs in 52 matches at an average of 32.82.

Rizwan has ten scores of fifty or more in this format, making him a fine pick for your PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Henry Nicholls (62 matches, 1696 runs, Average: 35.33)

Henry Nicholls is another experienced player who has 1696 runs in 62 matches. Although he has not been in the best of form in this format, Nicholls is averaging 35.33 in ODI cricket.

With Nicholls being a decent player of both pace and spin, he is a good addition to your PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Daryl Mitchell (21 matches, 532 runs, 11 wickets)

Daryl Mitchell has been one of New Zealand's top players across all formats in recent seasons. Mitchell has 532 runs and 11 wickets in 21 matches, holding him in good stead.

With Mitchell likely to play a prominent role with bat and ball, he is a valuable addition to your PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Shaheen Afridi (32 matches, 62 wickets, Average: 23.87)

Shaheen Afridi is perhaps the best white-ball pacer in the world. He has 62 wickets in 32 matches at an average of 23.87 in the ODIs. Shaheen has also improved his batting ability in recent months, impressing in the PSL earlier in the year.

With Shaheen boasting a strike rate of 25.98 with the ball, he is a must-have in your PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

PAK vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Tom Latham

New Zealand captain Tom Latham is one of the best middle-order batters in this format. He has 3480 runs in 115 ODI innings with an average of 34.46. Latham has 25 scores of over fifty in this format, holding him in high regard.

With the southpaw capable of scoring big runs, Latham is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Babar Azam

Tom Latham's counterpart Babar Azam is amongst the best ODI batters in the world. To his credit, he has 4813 runs in 95 matches at an average of 59.42.

With Azam known for his ability to score big runs in the top order, he is a brilliant captaincy pick for your PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Babar Azam 4813 runs in 95 matches Shaheen Afridi 62 wickets in 32 matches Shadab Khan 70 runs in 53 matches Tom Latham 3480 runs in 125 matches Matt Henry 119 runs in 67 matches

PAK vs NZ match expert tips for 1st ODI

Matt Henry has been brilliant for New Zealand in this format, picking up 119 wickets in 67 matches. He is averaging 25.05 with the ball, picking up a wicket in nearly every 30 balls. With Henry capable of taking wickets consistently, especially with the new ball, he is a good differential pick for your PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: Tom Latham (vc), Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam (c), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounder: Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam, Daryl Mitchell (vc), Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Fakhar Zaman (c)

All-rounder: Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

