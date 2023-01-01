PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd Test

Pakistan (PAK) and New Zealand (NZ) will lock horns in the second Test at the National Stadium in Karachi starting on Monday, January 2. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction.

Pakistan and New Zealand played out a sedate draw in the previous Test with batters plundering runs for fun on a lifeless Karachi track. While Pakistan had their moments, New Zealand were the better of the two sides in the first Test. With a good blend of experience and balance, the Kiwis will start as the favorites. However, Pakistan will bank on home conditions and look to end the series on a high, making for a cracking Test in Karachi.

PAK vs NZ Match Details, 2nd Test

The second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will start on January 2 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The game is set to take place at 10:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAK vs NZ, 2nd Test

Date and Time: 2nd January 2023, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

PAK vs NZ pitch report for 3rd Test

The last two Tests at the venue have offered little help to the bowlers, with the average first and second-innings totals being in excess of 350. Spinners have found some respite, accounting for 49 out of 60 wickets in the last two Tests. With this being the second Test in the span of two weeks, the pitch could be a touch slower than usual as well.

Record at the National Stadium in the last two Tests

1st-innings score: 381

2nd-innings score: 483

3rd-innings score: 264

4th-innings score: 116

PAK vs NZ probable playing 11s for today’s match

New Zealand injury/team news

No new injury concerns.

New Zealand probable playing 11

Tom Latham (wk), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee (c), Ish Sodhi, Ajaz Patel and Neil Wagner.

Pakistan injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Pakistan.

Pakistan probable playing 11

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz/Nauman Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr/Shahnawaz Dahani and Mir Hamza.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sarfaraz Ahmed (86 off 153 & 53 off 76 in the previous Test vs NZ)

Sarfaraz Ahmed had a wonderful return to the Pakistan Test side, scoring twin fifties in the previous game. Sarfaraz is an experienced campaigner, having played 50 Tests and averaging 37.28. Given his form and wicketkeeping ability, Sarfaraz could be a good addition to your PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Kane Williamson (200* in the previous Test vs Pakistan)

Kane Williamson scored the fifth double-hundred of his Test career in the previous game, playing both pace and spin well. He is one of the top Test batters in the world with an average of 54.06. With Williamson looking to be in pristine touch, he is a must-have in your PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Michael Bracewell (3 matches, 104 runs, 9 wickets)

Michael Bracewell has had a decent start to his Test career, scoring 104 runs and picking up nine wickets. While Bracewell did not score many runs in the lone innings he batted in the previous Test, he took four wickets and complimented Ish Sodhi and Ajaz Patel perfectly. Given the conditions on offer, Bracewell should be a viable pick in your PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Abrar Ahmed (3 matches, 23 wickets, Average: 30.00)

Abrar Ahmed is another player who has done well in his early days as a Test cricketer. He has 23 wickets in three matches at an average of 30. Abrar picked up six wickets in the previous Test, including a fifer in the first innings, holding him in good stead. With Abrar likely to be Pakistan's main bowling option, he is a must-have in your PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

PAK vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Devon Conway

Devon Conway was unlucky not to have scored a hundred in the previous Test, scoring 92 runs in the first innings. Conway has a fine Test record with 1028 runs in 11 Tests at an average of 54.11. Given his ability against both pace and spin, Conway should be a good captaincy option in your PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Babar Azam

Babar Azam, despite all the criticism over his captaincy credentials, has been in top form with the bat in red-ball cricket. He scored a fine hundred in the previous Test and scored the most runs in Test cricket in 2022 with 1184 runs in nine games. With Babar in sublime form coming into the fixture, he is another excellent option as captain or vice-captain in your PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Ish Sodhi 8 wickets in 2 innings in the previous match Kane Williamson 200* in the previous match Abdullah Shafique 973 runs in 11 matches Abrar Ahmed 23 wickets in 3 matches Babar Azam 175 runs in 2 innings in the previous match

PAK vs NZ match expert tips (2nd Test)

Daryl Mitchell has been in brilliant form in Test cricket with 683 runs in his last 11 innings. He looked in good touch in the previous Test as well, scoring a 47-ball 42 in the middle order. Given his recent Test exploits, Mitchell could be a fine differential pick in your PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Batters: Kane Williamson, Babar Azam (vc), Devon Conway (c), Henry Nicholls, Abdullah Shafique

All-rounders: Michael Bracewell

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi, Ajaz Patel, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Batters: Kane Williamson, Babar Azam (vc), Tom Latham, Imam-ul-Haq

All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi (c), Tim Southee, Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza

