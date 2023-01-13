PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

Pakistan (PAK) and New Zealand (NZ) will lock horns in the third ODI at the National Stadium in Karachi starting on Friday, January 13. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction.

Pakistan and New Zealand have traded blows in the series, winning one game each. While Pakistan put in a good all-round performance in the opening fixture, New Zealand's spin-heavy bowling attack handed them a series-leveling win on Wednesday, January 11.

Despite both teams looking evenly matched on paper, Pakistan hold the edge coming into the game, with their captain Babar Azam in fine form. However, the Kiwis have shown that they are up for the task, making for a cracking game in Karachi.

PAK vs NZ Match Details, 3rd ODI

The third ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will start on January 13 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The game is set to take place at 3:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAK vs NZ, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 13th January 2023, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Exclusive Broadcaster: SonyLIV

PAK vs NZ pitch report for 3rd ODI

The pitch at the National Stadium is a competitive one, with the average first-innings score in the series being 258. The previous game saw spinners pick up 50 percent of the wickets across both innings. While there will be some help for the pacers as well, they are also likely to rely on variations. Batting first would be the preferred option, with the pitch expected to slow down as the match progresses.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 258

2nd-innings score: 220

PAK vs NZ probable playing 11s for today’s match

New Zealand injury/team news

No new injury concerns for New Zealand.

New Zealand probable playing 11

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi.

Pakistan injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Pakistan.

Pakistan probable playing 11

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman/Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani/Mohammad Wasim Jr and Naseem Shah.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Tom Latham (2 matches, 44 runs, Average: 22.00)

Tom Latham has failed to convert starts into big ones with only 44 runs in two matches this series. Despite his meager returns, Latham is a quality white-ball batter with an ODI average of 36.06. With Latham being a good player of spin and the nature of the track coming into play, he is a must-have in your PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Babar Azam (2 matches, 145 runs, Average: 72.50)

Babar Azam has been the standout batter in this series with 145 runs in two matches. The Pakistan captain has scored fifties in both innings, tackling spin with conviction. Given his recent form across all formats, Azam is a top pick for your PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mitchell Santner (2 matches, 58 runs, 1 wicket)

Mitchell Santner has come up with handy cameos in both matches, scoring 58 runs at a strike rate of 100. Santner has been in good form with the ball as well with an economy of just 3.85 in the series. With Santner capable of picking up wickets in the middle overs, he is a good addition to your PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Naseem Shah (2 matches, 8 wickets, Average: 14.38)

Naseem Shah is the leading wicket-taker in the series with eight wickets to his name. He is averaging a mere 14.38 with the ball, impressing in both the powerplay and death overs this season. With Naseem in sublime form, he is a top pick for your PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

PAK vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Devon Conway

Devon Conway scored a fine hundred in the previous game, even striking at over 100. He played both pace and spin well alongside Kane Williamson in a match-winning partnership. With Conway in good touch, he can be backed as a captaincy choice in your PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction team for this game as well.

Mohammad Nawaz

Mohammad Nawaz has been one of Pakistan's best players in white-ball cricket of late. Nawaz has had a good time with the ball in the series with five wickets at an average of 15.20. With Nawaz also capable of scoring quick runs down the order, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain of your PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Tim Southee 3 wickets in 2 matches Kane Williamson 111 runs in 2 matches Mitchell Santner 58 runs, 1 wicket in 2 matches Naseem Shah 8 wickets in 2 matches Babar Azam 145 runs in 2 matches

PAK vs NZ match expert tips (3rd ODI)

Michael Bracewell has been brilliant with the ball in the series, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 3.65. Bracewell has also scored 51 runs, holding him in good stead. Given the conditions on offer in Karachi, Bracewell is a viable pick for your PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction team, click here!

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Tom Latham

Batters: Kane Williamson, Babar Azam, Devon Conway (c), Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Mohammad Nawaz (vc)

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Usama Mir, Naseem Shah

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Tom Latham, Finn Allen (vc)

Batters: Kane Williamson, Babar Azam (c), Imam-ul-Haq, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Usama Mir, Naseem Shah

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.

Poll : 0 votes