PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 4th T20I

Pakistan (PAK) will take on New Zealand (NZ) in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday, April 20. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PAK vs NZ Dream11 prediction.

After dominating the first two games, Pakistan faltered in the third match as New Zealand’s brilliant all-round display helped them register their first win of the five-match series. Pakistan scored 182 and 192 in the first two matches but failed to chase down 164 in the third.

With the series potentially on the line, expect a thrilling contest tonight.

PAK vs NZ Match Details, 4th T20I

The fourth T20I of the five-match series between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on April 20. The game is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Pakistan vs New Zealand, 4th T20I

Date & Time: April 20th 2023, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

PAK vs NZ Pitch Report

Three T20Is have been played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, with the average score at the venue being 139. All three games have been won by the chasing teams. This year, however, the average first-innings score here is 209. Another wonderful batting surface could well be in store for tonight's contest.

PAK vs NZ Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Pakistan: L, W, W, W, L

New Zealand: W, L, L, W, W

PAK vs NZ Probable Playing 11 today

Pakistan Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Pakistan Probable Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

New Zealand Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

New Zealand Probable Playing XI: Tom Latham (c & wk), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Ben Lister.

Today’s PAK vs NZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Tom Latham (3 matches, 103 runs, 4 catches, 1 stumping)

Tom Latham has been in good touch with the bat. The stand-in New Zealand skipper has scored 103 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 110.75. He has also taken four catches and affected one stumping.

Top Batter Pick

Mark Chapman (3 matches, 115 runs)

Mark Chapman is New Zealand's leading run-getter in the series with 115 runs at a strike rate of 151.31.

Top All-rounder Pick

Imad Wasim (3 matches, 21 runs, 3 wickets)

Imad Wasim can be effective with both the bat and ball. The left-arm spinning all-rounder has scored 21 runs and picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 7.16.

Top Bowler Pick

Matt Henry (3 matches, 6 wickets)

Matt Henry has been New Zealand’s best bowler in the series. He has taken six wickets in three games at an economy rate of 7.33.

Pakistan vs New Zealand match captain and vice-captain choices

Babar Azam (3 matches, 111 runs)

It has either been a boom or a bust for Babar Azam in this series. He has failed twice but smashed a fine ton in the second game. Babar racked up 101 off 58 balls to help Pakistan win the contest. He has a splendid T20 record at Rawalpindi and averages 62.90 while striking at 139.05.

Haris Rauf (3 matches, 10 wickets)

Haris Rauf has returned with 10 wickets in three games at an economy rate of 6.60. He has a bowling strike rate of 6.90 and averages 7.60.

5 Must-picks with player stats for Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Babar Azam 111 runs in 3 matches Mark Chapman 115 runs in 3 matches Haris Rauf 10 wickets in 3 matches Matt Henry 6 wickets in 3 matches Imad Wasim 21 runs & 3 wickets in 3 matches

PAK vs NZ match expert tips

Top-order batters from both teams could be vital options. Thus, the likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Tom Latham, Mark Chapman, and Daryl Mitchell will be the ones to watch out for in the fourth PAK vs NZ T20I.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Tom Latham

Batters: Babar Azam (c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, James Neesham (vc), Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Matt Henry

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam, Daryl Mitchell, Fakhar Zaman, Mark Chapman (vc)

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, Rachin Ravindra

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Adam Milne, Haris Rauf (c), Matt Henry

Poll : 0 votes