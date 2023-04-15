PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Pakistan vs New Zealand 2023, 2nd T20I

The second T20I match of the Pakistan vs New Zealand 2023 series will see Pakistan (PAK) square off against New Zealand (NZ) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, April 15. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

In the first match of the series, the hosts convincingly defeated a rather weak New Zealand team. Batting first, Pakistan managed to score 182 runs in 20 overs. In response, New Zealand managed just 94 runs 15.3 overs before being bundled out.

With a win in the match, the Men in Green have taken a 1-0 lead in the series.

While the home side will look to win the second game and take a comfortable lead in the series, the Blackcaps will try to keep themselves alive. With four more matches left in the series, one can only hope that the visitors improve on their performances as things progress ahead.

PAK vs NZ Match Details

The second T20I game of the Pakistan vs New Zealand 2023 series will be played on April 15 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, commencing at 9.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PAK vs NZ, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: April 15, 2023; 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

PAK vs NZ, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium is expected to favor the batters. The bounce on this wicket remains true throughout the match and a very little movement can be seen off the wicket for the seam bowlers.

However, with the progress of the match the strip mught assist the spinners a little bit.

PAK vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

PAK Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Pakistan Probable Playing XI

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan.

NZ Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

New Zealand Probable Playing XI

Tom Latham (c and wk), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, and Ben Lister.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Rizwan (1 Match, 8 Runs)

Mohammad Rizwan is a very steady batter at the top-order. He has a particular blue print of going about things in T20 cricket and that has given him enough success. Rizwan will be the best wicket keeper for this match.

Batter

Saim Ayub (1 Match, 47 Runs, SR: 167.86)

Saim Ayub looked in great touch in the last match. He batted with intent and gave Pakistan batting the required impetus in the middle overs. Ayub's current form makes him the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

Imad Wasim (1 Match, 16 Runs and 2 Wickets)

Since his comeback into the Pakistan national team, Imad Wasim has strung together some consistent all-round performances. He will be the best pick from the all-rounder category for this match.

Bowler

Haris Rauf (1 Match, 4 Wickets)

The Pakistani speedster looked in great wicket-taking form in the first match. Haris Rauf, with his pace, has the ability to be lethal both in the initial stages and in the death overs of an innings. Rauf is the best bowler pick for this match.

PAK vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Saim Ayub

Saim Ayub looked in great touch with the bat in the first match. His aggressive batting helped his team a lot in the middle overs. His current form makes Ayub one of the safest choices as the captain or vice-captain of the team.

Imad Wasim

The Pakistani all-rounder has the ability to win matches for his team by either batting or bowling. Imad Wasim's all-round presence on the field makes him a very good choice as the captain and vice-captain of the team.

Five Must-Picks for PAK vs NZ, 2nd T20I

Saim Ayub

Imad Wasim

Fakhar Zaman

Mark Chapman

Haris Rauf

PAK vs NZ Match Expert Tips

The pitch will favor the batters and the strip will be more or less the same throughout the match. Top-order batters and all-rounders who can score with a positive intent will be good picks for the match.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam, Mark Chapman, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub

All-rounders: Jimmy Neesham, Imad Wasim, Rachin Ravindra

Bowlers: Matt Henry, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

