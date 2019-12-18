PAK vs SL 2nd Test Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Dec 19th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 18 Dec 2019, 11:39 IST SHARE

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After a decade-long wait for Test cricket to be played in the country, Pakistan was left empty-handed as rain played spoil-sport in the first Test against Sri Lanka. Both these sides face off in the second and final Test, scheduled from Thursday at the National Stadium in Karachi. Although rain had the final say in the outcome of the match, the likes of Babar Azam and Dhananjaya de Silva were able to get some runs under their belt.

Both teams had sprung a few surprises in the previous Test although the stakes are higher in Karachi with a win firmly in their sights. While Pakistan will enter this game as the clear favourites, Sri Lanka are more than capable of pulling off an upset considering their record in subcontinent conditions. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for PAK vs SL.

Players to choose from:

Pakistan:

Azhar Ali (C), Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Asad Shafiq, Abid Ali, Fawad Alam, Kashif Bhatti, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Usman Khan Shinwari, Yasir Shah, Imran Khan

Sri Lanka:

Dimuth Karunaratne(C), Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Lasith Embuldeniya, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha and Lakshan Sandakan.

Playing XI Updates:

Pakistan:

Advertisement

Although all of the pacers did a decent job in Rawalpindi, one of them will have to sit this one out for Yasir Shah. Apart from this one change, the rest of the side should remain unchanged with the batsmen being untested due to persistent rain. Abid Ali's debut hundred has sealed his place at the top of the order alongside Shan Masood although there is some pressure on Azhar Ali, who hasn't scored many runs since assuming Test captaincy. Babar Azam and Asad Shafiq are in brilliant touch for Pakistan with Mohammad Rizwan also having a good tour of Australia.

Possible XI: Masood, Abid, Azhar (C), Azam, Shafiq, Sohail, Rizwan (WK), Yasir, Abbas, Shaheen and Naseem

Sri Lanka:

There is no reason for change within the Sri Lankan camp considering the outcome in Rawalpindi. Oshada Fernando did get some runs at the top of the order in the first Test and should open once again with captain Dimuth Karunaratne. The dependable duo of Angelo Mathews and Kusal Mendis follow them with Dinesh Chandimal likely to get the nod over Kusal Perera once again. As for the bowling unit, Vishwa Fernando will wield the new ball while Dhananjaya de Silva and Dilruwan Perera handle the spin duties for the tourists. An extra spinner could also be included for Kasun Rajitha with Lasith Embuldeniya waiting on the sidelines.

Possible XI: Karunaratne (C), Oshada, Mendis, Chandimal, Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dickwella(WK), Dilruwan, Asitha/Embuldeniya, Fernando and Kumara

Match Details:

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test

19th December 2019, 10:15 AM IST

National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report:

The pitch is similar to the one in Rawalpindi with the batsmen set to enjoy the conditions. The bowlers, though, should also get some help with the pacers bound to get assistance from the overlying conditions. The weather is perfectly fine for the entire duration of the Test match with spin expected to come into play from Day 3. Winning the toss and batting first would be the ideal case scenario for either side this Thursday morning.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Both Dinesh Chandimal and Niroshan Dickwella are viable options for this slot although only one of them is preferred. Although Chandimal has a decent record against Pakistan, he couldn't score many runs in the first Test. He would be itching to make amends for his no show. On the other hand, Dickwella has a knack of scoring quick runs in the lower middle order and is also quite adept at batting with the tail which makes him a viable option.

Batsmen: Babar Azam is a must-have in the side with the top-order batsman in sublime form in the longer format. He scored a chanceless hundred in the previous game and looks good for more in Karachi. The likes of Dimuth Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews are fine options with Kusal Mendis also available as an alternative. One of Shan Masood or Abid Ali should also fit the bill as the final batting pick.

Allrounders: Although his form isn't too great, Azhar Ali is a viable pick for this game. The Pakistan captain has done well in the domestic circuit and should be picked along with the likes of Dhananjaya de Silva and Dilruwan Perera. While de Silva's batting form holds him in good stead, Dilruwan Perera will handle the spin duties in this Test match and should pick a few wickets against a decent Pakistan batting unit.

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah picked two wickets each in the previous Test and looked very dangerous as well. Both of them are picked alongside Yasir Shah, who is likely to be included at the expense of one of the pacers. From the Sri Lankan roster, one can opt for the pace of Lahiru Kumara with the option of Asitha Fernando also available.

Captain: With 456 runs in five Tests in 2019, Babar Azam has lived up to his reputation as one of the best in the world. He is the ideal candidate for captaincy with Dimuth Karunaratne also capable of scoring big hundreds at the top of the order. If picked in the side, Yasir Shah is an outsider for the multiplier options as well.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dinesh Chandimal, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Dhananjaya de Silva, Asitha Fernando, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Yasir Shah. Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: Dimuth Karunaratne

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Niroshan Dickwella, Babar Azam, Dimuth Karunaratne, Abid Ali, Angelo Mathews, Azhar Ali, Dilruwan Perera, Yasir Shah, Lahiru Kumara, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah. Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: Yasir Shah