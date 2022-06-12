PAK vs WI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 3rd ODI match – June 12th, 2022

Pakistan (PAK) and West Indies (WI) will lock horns in the third and final ODI of their three-match series on Sunday, June 12. Pakistan have sealed the series 2-0 and will aim for a whitewash while West Indies look for a consolation win to end on a high.

The hosts have been dominant in both games, with many of their players firing with bat and ball. The visitors, meanwhile, have lacked consistency in their batting, though they too have some key players who will look to contribute.

Pakistan won their first ODI by five wickets in Multan. They came up with an even better effort in the second game where they trashed West Indies to win by a huge margin of 120 series and seal the series.

Batting first, Pakistan put up a decent total of 275/8 on the board. Imam-ul-Haq (72) and Babar Azam (77) delivered for them once again with the bat. They then skittled West Indies out for just 155. Mohammad Nawaz and Mohammad Wasim Jr. were the best bowlers for Pakistan in this scintillating victory.

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB



What a splendid effort from the boys



#PAKvAUS | #KhelAbhiBaqiHai PAKISTAN CLINCH THE SERIES WITH A GAME TO GOWhat a splendid effort from the boys PAKISTAN CLINCH THE SERIES WITH A GAME TO GO 🇵🇰💪What a splendid effort from the boys 👏#PAKvAUS | #KhelAbhiBaqiHai https://t.co/xlpEO2LyKv

Heading into the third ODI, here’s a look at three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team between Pakistan and West Indies.

#3 Alzarri Joseph (WI)

Alzarri Joseph has turned out to be a bright prospect with the ball for the West Indies in the recent past. While their bowlers have not had a great time in this series, he has done fairly well and has picked the joint-most wickets for them as well.

Joseph has scalped a total of four wickets from two games, two apiece in each match, and has been consistent. He has bowled at an average of 22 but it is his economy rate of just 4.40 that has made him very effective.

The right-arm pacer has played 47 ODIs so far for the West Indies, having grabbed 48 wickets. While most of their bowlers were expensive in the last game, Joseph gave away only 33 runs from his ten overs apart from picking up a couple of wickets.

The visitors will rely on him once again as they search for a consolation win in the final ODI.

#2 Imam-ul-Haq (PAK)

Imam-ul-Haq has been impressive for Pakistan against WI

Left-handed opener Imam-ul-Haq has been in top form with the bat this series. He has performed consistently for Pakistan at the top of the order in recent times.

Imam-ul-Haq is the second-highest run-scorer for Pakistan in this series with 137 runs from two matches. He averages 68.50 with a healthy strike rate of 95.80 scoring a couple of fifties as well.

Imam scored 65 runs in the first ODI and built on it with a run-a-ball 72 in the second game. Both his knocks have come in winning causes. He has been solid at the top along with skipper Babar Azam, playing a key role in laying a good platform for Pakistan.

Imam will certainly be expected to carry his form into the third ODI as well. Given his current form, the Pakistan opener is a great choice for your Dream11 team.

#1 Babar Azam (PAK)

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam will look to lead his side to a series whitewash against WI

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has been the most consistent performer for the side with the bat as he continues to lead from the front. He has been the leading run-scorer of the series so far, with 180 runs from two games at an average of 90 and a strike rate of 90 as well.

Azam notched up a hundred in the first ODI, where he scored 103 runs while they batted first. In the second game, he scored 77 runs to help them put a decent total.

He has played a key role in their success in this series not just as captain but with the bat as well. Azam will want to continue to contribute to his side’s success as they aim for a series whitewash in the final ODI. He is a must-have on your Dream11 team.

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB



He has scores of 77, 103, 105*, 114, 57 and 158 in his last six ODI innings



#PAKvWI | #KhelAbhiBaqiHai End of another fantastic innings from @babarazam258 He has scores of 77, 103, 105*, 114, 57 and 158 in his last six ODI innings End of another fantastic innings from @babarazam258 👏He has scores of 77, 103, 105*, 114, 57 and 158 in his last six ODI innings 💪#PAKvWI | #KhelAbhiBaqiHai https://t.co/tOAc1aRm0m

LIVE POLL Q. Babar Azam & Mohammad Rizwan to score 25+ runs each? Yes No 0 votes so far