PAK vs WI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's World T20 Warm-up match - October 18th, 2021

In a bid to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan and West Indies will clash against each other in a warm-up game on Monday.

The defending champions West Indies, known as the powerhouse of T20 cricket, will start the tournament as one of the favorites yet again. Meanwhile, 2009 champions Pakistan will resolutely aim for their second title.

Take a look at three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for this warm-up game between Pakistan and the West Indies.

#3 Babar Azam

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is a reliable source to fetch any team with points. One of the modern era greats, Azam, is a no new name to the world of cricket.

With the expectation of being one of the leading run-scorers in this year’s T20 World Cup, Babar would be keen to hit the right notes from the very beginning.

The explosive southpaw from the Windies has been in some hot form over the last couple of months.

He played key knocks with the bat for the Delhi Capitals in the recently concluded edition of the IPL. With the ability to hit sixes at his will, Hetmyer is an asset to any team.

His numbers in IPL 2021 are as impressive as his power-hitting wares. Coming lower down the order to bat, Hetmyer collected 158 runs in just seven innings, which included a few match-winning knocks too.

The Universe boss might be due for some big runs, and the invitation to the T20 World Cup couldn’t get any bigger for Chris Gayle.

Having missed out on the UAE leg of the IPL 2021 citing that he will be giving his all to help West Indies defend their title, one ought to believe the big man’s words.

The destructive opener will have the stage set for him when he walks out to bat against Pakistan in the warm-up game to find his hitting rhythm back.

