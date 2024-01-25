PC vs SEC Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – January 25, 2024

The Pretoria Capitals and the Sunrisers Eastern Cape will meet in the 18th match of SA20 2024 on Thursday, January 25, at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The reverse fixture took place only a couple of days back, and it was a humiliation for the Pretoria Capitals as they got bowled out for 52, the lowest score in SA20 history.

Ottneil Baartman and Daniel Worrall starred with the ball for SEC, picking up four and three wickets respectively. PC couldn't stop the flow of dismissals once Phil Salt nicked off to Tristan Stubbs in the third over.

SEC wrapped up the chase in seven overs, pocketing the bonus point and giving their NRR a huge boost while the Capitals' qualification hopes are now in serious jeopardy. They need a response in this reverse fixture at home, and nothing but a win will do for Wayne Parnell's side.

On that note, let's look at the top three Dream11 differentials for this match.

#3 Daryn Dupavillon (BOWL) (PC)

Daryn Dupavillon has performed pretty well for the Pretoria Capitals in the limited opportunities he has received in the SA20 so far, picking up three wickets in three matches. He has looked comfortable bowling at all stages of a match.

The Capitals are in dire straits and need a win in this home fixture. Given the seamer-friendly conditions and Migael Pretorius not likely to feature, Dupavillon is expected to retain his place in the playing XI.

Centurion is a high-scoring venue but it also favors the fast bowlers, and despite the presence of Wayne Parnell or Eathan Bosch, Dupavillon could emerge to be the real wicket-taking threat with the ball. While he isn't the safest of picks, one can certainly roll the dice and take a punt on Daryn Dupavillon.

#2 Patrick Kruger (ALL) (SEC)

SEC all-rounder Patrick Kruger hasn't gotten much of an opportunity to showcase how destructive he is with the bat, with him getting out in the first ball in his only innings so far in the SA20.

However, he did have a good outing with the ball against the Pretoria Capitals on Monday, picking up the wicket of Adil Rashid and finishing with a phenomenal spell of 1/5 in three overs.

Kruger's sure to get an opportunity to contribute with the ball against the same opponents on a more seamer-friendly surface today. He'd also be a very effective finisher who could contribute some valuable runs coming in late in the innings against PC's expensive death bowlers.

Patrick Kruger is a Dream11 asset no one has paid much attention to but he could be a quality differential for this match.

#1 Tom Abell (BAT) (SEC)

Tom Abell (right) in action for the Welsh Fire in The Hundred Men's/

English batter Tom Abell is a reliable Dream11 differential for this match. Someone who predominantly bats at No. 3, Abell is a high-quality batter with a wide range of shots and multiple gears, making him a top-notch run accumulator.

So far, he has scored 97 runs in three innings, averaging a solid 48.50, scoring at a great strike rate of 164.40. He showed his class at the first opportunity he got, making a 36-ball 65 against DSG in a losing cause before unfortunately, getting run out in the next match.

Any No. 3 batter always possesses a very high points ceiling, especially a player of Abell's caliber. He's one of the best differential picks this season and should be a part of your Dream11 teams.