PCC vs UCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czech Republic T10 2022, 2nd Semi Final

The Prague CC (PCC) will take on the United CC (UCC) in the 2nd semi-final match of the ECS Czech Republic 2022 on Saturday at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague.

Both teams played the league stage of the tournament brilliantly and will now compete for a spot in the finals. The Prague CC ended the Group A points table in third place, while the United CC ended the Group A points table in third place.

The United CC will give it their all to win the game, but Prague CC is a strong opponent. The match is likely to be won by the Prague CC.

PCC vs UCC Probable Playing XI

PCC Playing XI

Arun Ashokan (c), Sudita Udugalage (wk), Rajh Gnanatheeswaran, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Prakash Sadasivan, Jahangir Ahmad, Sameera Maduranga, Davidson Ramani, Rohit Deshmoyni, and Ali Hassan

UCC Playing XI

Pramod Bagauly (c), Abhimanyu Singh (wk), Ayush Sharma, Shyamal Joshi, Neelesh Pandit, Chetan Sharma, Amit Pangarkar, Saurabh Awati, Mustafa Nawab, Piyushsingh Baghel, Kunal Deshmukh

Match Details

PCC vs UCC, ECS Czech Republic 2022, 2nd semi-final

Date and Time: June 11, 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

In recent games, the pitch at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague has been relatively balanced. Batsmen should have no trouble playing in the middle overs because the pacers should be able to get some movement with the new ball.

In the second innings, batting is easier because the ball comes to the bat quickly. After winning the toss, both sides will look to chase.

PCC vs UCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Singh is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 team, having performed admirably in recent ECS matches. He smashed 51 runs in just 27 balls against BRN.

Batters

P Bagauly and A Sharma are the two best batsmen to pick in the Dream11 team. P Sadasivan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He smashed 20 runs in just 13 balls against PLZ.

All-rounders

S Wickramasekara and P Baghel are the best all-rounders to pick in the Dream11 team as they performed well in this year's tournament. M Nawab is another good all-rounder pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Maduranga and Z Iqbal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. S Patel is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top 3 players to pick in PCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction team

P Baghel (UCC)

S Wickramasekara (PCC)

N Lala (PCC)

Important stats for Prague CC vs United CC Dream11 prediction team

Z Iqbal - Eight wickets

S Wickramasekara - 275 runs and five wickets

M Nawab - 27 runs and nine wickets

Prague CC vs United CC Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS Czech Republic 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Singh, P Bagauly, P Sadasivan, A Sharma, M Nawab, P Baghel, N Lala, S Wickramasekara, Z Iqbal, S Patel, and S Maduranga

Captain: N Lala Vice Captain: P Baghel

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Singh, P Bagauly, P Sadasivan, A Sharma, A Ashokan, P Baghel, N Lala, S Wickramasekara, Z Iqbal, A Bindra, and S Maduranga

Captain: P Baghel Vice Captain: N Lala

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far