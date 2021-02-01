PD vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Abu Dhabi T10 League Match - Feb 1st, 2021

Match 13 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 will see the Pune Devils taking on the Bangla Tigers at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday.

The Pune Devils, who started the campaign with a solid win against the Deccan Gladiators, have fallen to two consecutive defeats over the last two days. Although they dropped to the bottom of the Group B points table, they still have a chance at making the semis, given the format of this league.

With Tom Kohler-Cadmore in decent form with the bat, the Devils have managed to post scores of over 100 for fun, although much is expected from their bowling unit. The onus will be on Hardus Viljoen and Mohd Amir to deliver the goods, although they are in for a stern test on Monday.

The Bangla Tigers, who have also won just one out of their three games so far, come into this game on the back of a thumping 30-run loss to the Northern Warriors. Despite Andre Fletcher scoring runs for fun at the top of the order, the bowling attack has left some room for an improvement.

Afghan spinner Mujeeb ur Rehman will be key for the Tigers as they try to string a couple of results together in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Although both teams look evenly matched on paper, the Tigers might hold the edge given their superior depth in the batting department. Nevertheless, the Devils' bowling attack cannot be taken lightly with the duo of Hardus Viljoen and Mohammad Amir being ones to watch out for in this fixture.

With two valuable points up for grabs, another cracking game beckons at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday.

Squads to choose from

Pune Devils

Advertisement

Waheed Ahmad, Mohammad Amir, Munis Ansari, Vriitya Aravind, Sam Billings, Mohammad Boota, Nasir Hossain, Chamara Kapugedera, Karan KC, Asif Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Dinesh Kumar, Kennar Lewis, Ajantha Mendis, Dawid Malan, Malinda Pushkapumara, Darwish Rasooli, Devon Thomas, Hardus Viljoen, Chadwick Walton, Sam Wisniewski.

Bangla Tigers

Tom Moores, Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher, Adam Hose, Afif Hossain, Chirag Suri, Ravinderpal Singh, David Wiese, Karim Janat, Rameez Shahzad, Aryan Lakra, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Irfan, Mehidy Hasan-Miraz, George Garton, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Matheesha Pathirana.

Predicted Playing 11

Pune Devils

Kennar Lewis, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Chadwick Walton (WK), Alex Davies, Devon Thomas, Nasir Hossain (C), Hardus Viljoen, Karan KC, Mohd Amir, Munis Ansari and Ahmed Raza

Bangla Tigers

Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher (C), Afif Hossain, Chirag Suri, Tom Moores (WK), Adam Hose, Karim Janat, George Garton, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Qais Ahmad and Mohd Irfan

Match Details

Match: Pune Devils vs Bangla Tigers, Match 13

Date: 1st February 2021, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

A fresh pitch might be in play for today's triple-header with another flat track awaiting the two sides. There is absolutely no room for error as far as the bowlers are concerned, with not much movement available off the surface. The dimensions of the square boundaries also go against them, although there is some extra bounce on offer.

Advertisement

With this being the first game of the day, both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss. 100 is a bare minimum at this venue although both teams have the firepower to breach the score with ease.

PD vs BT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PD vs BT Dream11 Tips: Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Walton, J Charles, T Kohler-Cadmore, A Hossain, A Fletcher, N Hossain, K Janat, H Viljoen, M Amir, M ur Rehman and G Garton

Captain: J Charles, Vice-Captain: T Kohler-Cadmore

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Walton, J Charles, T Kohler-Cadmore, A Hossain, A Fletcher, KC Karan, K Janat, H Viljoen, A Raza, M ur Rehman and Q Ahm

Captain: T Kohler-Cadmore, Vice-Captain: A Fletcher