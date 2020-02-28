PES vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL 2020 Match - Feb 28th, 2020

Lahore Qalandars resume their PSL 2020 campaign as they face Peshawar Zalmi in the second game on what promises to be action-packed Friday. Although they have lost two of their first three games, Peshawar wouldn't be too worried with the likes of Kamran Akmal and Hasan Ali impressing with bat and ball respectively.

On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars are still winless and at the bottom of the PSL Points Table. Sohail Akthar and co. are desperately in need of a win as they seek to kickstart their PSL 2020 campaign with a win against Peshawar Zalmi. However, they are slight underdogs for this game given the vast international experience in Zalmi's roster. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for PES vs LAH.

PES vs LAH Teams:

Peshawar Zalmi:

Darren Sammy (C), Imam-ul-Haq, Liam Livingstone, Umar Amin, Haider Ali, Adil Amin, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Liam Dawson, Carlos Brathwaite, Mohammad Mohsin, Lewis Gregory, Tom Banton, Kamran Akmal, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Rahat Ali, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan

Lahore Qalandars:

Sohail Akthar(C), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Chris Lynn, Shaheen Afridi, David Wiese, Usman Shinwari, Haris Rauf, Samit Patel, Salman Butt, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ben Dunk, Farzan Raja, Jaahid Ali, M Faizan, Dane Vilas, Dilbar Hussain.

Playing 11 Updates:

Peshawar Zalmi:

Peshawar Zalmi might ponder bringing in Imam ul Haq at the top of the order with Banton failing to impress so far. However, Banton should get another opportunity alongside Kamran Akmal with the rest of the side picking itself. The middle order is yet to fire in unison although young Haider Ali's knock of 47 bodes well for them in the longer run. They have a pretty deep batting unit with Darren Sammy and Wahab Riaz capable of clearing the boundary at will in the death overs.

The onus will be on their bowlers with Rahat Ali and Hasan Ali doing well in recent games. Mohammad Amir Khan was taken to the cleaners by Russouw and Khushdil in the previous game and could be given a break with Mohammad Mohsin waiting on the sidelines.

Possible XI: Banton, Akmal(WK), Haider, Livingstone, Malik, Dawson, Sammy(C), Wahab, Hasan, Rahat and Amir Khan/Mohsin.

Lahore Qalandars:

With no wins in two games, the Qalandars will be desperately looking to get off the mark on Friday. However, no changes are expected from the Qalandars. Their batting unit bares a settled look with Mohammad Hafeez in fine form. Much is expected from their opening duo of Fakhar Zaman and Chris Lynn while Dane Vilas assumes the finisher's role in the side. Samit Patel and David Wiese provide the balance in the team with their all-round ability and experience. The onus will be upon the trio of Usman Khan Shinwari, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi as Lahore eye their first two points in PSL 2020.

Possible XI: Lynn, Zaman, Hafeez, Vilas(WK), Akthar (C), Wiese, Patel, Faizan, Shaheen, Shinwari and Rauf.

Match Details:

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, Match 11

28th February 2020, 7:30 PM IST

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report:

A good batting track is expected in Rawalpindi for this game. While the batsmen can play their natural game from ball one, the pacers should get extra help from the overlying conditions. However, there is a threat of rain for this game which could result in a shortened match on Friday

PES vs LAH Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Tom Banton is preferred ahead of Kamran Akmal for this game. Although Akmal has already scored a hundred for Peshawar in PSL 2020, Banton is due for a big one and should come good on Friday. Along with him, South African Dane Vilas is also picked with the wicket-keeper batsman capable of scoring quick runs in the middle order for Lahore.

Batsmen: Chris Lynn has shown glimpses of what he is capable of with the Aussie scoring 50 runs in two games. With his destructive ability being well documented, Lynn is picked in the side along with Liam Livingstone. Haider Ali's knock of 47 off just 27 balls in the previous game also warranties a spot in the fantasy team. If an extra batsmen were to be picked, Lahore captain Sohail Akthar would be a decent option with his selection making room for other established players in the team as well.

Allrounders: Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik have a lot of experience playing in T20 franchise leagues all over the world. While their batting ability is unquestionable, they are handy with the ball also and should roll their arm over for an over or two in this game. While Hafeez has already made an impact with a stunning fifty against Islamabad United, Shoaib Malik will be looking to make amends for what has been a subdued PSL for him so far. David Wiese's skill-set should come in handy in Rawalpindi and could be picked as an alternative to Malik and Hafeez.

Bowlers: Shaheen Shah Afridi is a must-have player in the side with the left arm pacer picking four wickets in the previous game. Along with Haris Rauf and Wahab Riaz, Shaheen should find himself amongst the wicket-takers once again in this match. Rahat Ali has performed well for Peshawar this season with his death bowling skills standing out. He should be preferred as the final bowling option with the alternative of Amir Khan available.

Captain: Brisbane Heat teammates, Chris Lynn and Tom Banton are the preferred options for captaincy with both of them due for a big knock in PSL 2020. Both of them are capable of scoring quick runs with career strike-rates of over 140. Shoaib Malik's experience would make him a worth-while pick for the multiplier options if one were to defer from picking Lynn or Banton.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Tom Banton, Dane Vilas, Chris Lynn, Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Wahab Riaz and Amir Khan.

Captain: Tom Banton, Vice-Captain: Chris Lynn

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Tom Banton, Dane Vilas, Haider Ali, Chris Lynn, Sohail Akthar, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Rahat Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Captain: Chris Lynn, Vice-Captain: Shoaib Malik