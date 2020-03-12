PES vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Tomorrow's PSL 2020 Match - Mar 13th, 2020

Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi lock horns on Friday with both teams looking to seal a top-two finish in the PSL 2020 league stage. Multan Sultans have been the team to beat having lost only once in nine games. 2019 PSL Runners-up Peshawar Zalmi have also impressed with nine points so far.

They will be desperate for a win on Friday which would seal a playoff place and also put them in contention for a top-two finish. However, Multan Sultans are the team to beat at the moment with a good blend of youth and experience in their side. With two valuable points on offer, both teams should go all out for a win at the National Stadium in Karachi. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for PES vs MUL.

PES vs MUL Teams:

Peshawar Zalmi:

Darren Sammy, Imam-ul-Haq, Liam Livingstone, Umar Amin, Haider Ali, Adil Amin, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Liam Dawson, Carlos Brathwaite, Mohammad Mohsin, Lewis Gregory, Tom Banton, Kamran Akmal, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz (C), Rahat Ali, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan

Multan Sultans:

Shan Masood (C), Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Zeeshan Ashraf, Khshdil Shah, Wayne Madsen, Shahid Afridi, Moeen Ali, Ravi Bopara, Sohail Tanvir, Bilawal Bhatti, Rohail Nazir, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Ilyas, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Khan, Imran Tahir, Usman Qadir

Playing 11 Updates:

Peshawar Zalmi:

Peshawar will have a lot of thinking to do after coming up short against Lahore Qalandars earlier in the week. With this being their final league game, they shouldn't be looking to make many changes with Tom Banton likely to open the batting alongside Kamran Akmal. While the duo of Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik have delivered in the middle order, much is expected from Liam Livingstone, who isn't in the best of form in PSL 2020.

Carlos Brathwaite could make way for Liam Dawson with some spin on offer with Lewis Gregory providing balance to the side. Their pace attack is one of the best in PSL 2020 with captain Wahab Riaz complementing the new ball pairing of Hasan Ali and Rahat Ali. Yasir Shah handles the spin duties for Peshawar with the former PSL champions looking to avoid another defeat to Multan Sultans.

Possible XI: Akmal (WK), Banton, Haider, Malik, Livingstone, Gregory, Dawson/Brathwaite, Hasan, Wahab (C), Rahat and Yasir.

Multan Sultans:

The Sultans have a settled side with an explosive opening trio of James Vince, Zeeshan Ashraf and Moeen Ali. Captain Shan Masood and Rilee Rossouw provide the balance and stability to the batting unit with sufficient depth also available through Shahid Afridi and Khushdil Shah.

Their bowling attack has a lot of experience with Imran Tahir continuing to pick wickets for fun. Sohail Tanvir and Mohammad Ilyas have also done well with Moeen Ali and Shahid Afridi doubling up with the ball. Junaid Khan should keep his place in the side ahead of Mohammad Irfan in what is a formidable Multan Sultans side.

Possible XI: Vince, Ashraf (WK), Masood (C), Ali, Rossouw, Khushdil, Afridi, Tanvir, Ilyas, Tahir and Irfan/Junaid

Match Details:

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans, Match 27

13th March 2020, 7:30 PM IST

National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report:

A competitive game between bat and ball awaits in Karachi with the average first innings score being 169 in PSL 2020. The pacers have enjoyed conditions in Karachi with some swing on offer early on. However, the ball should come on nicely, much to the batsmen's liking. Both teams would be looking to chase with the pitch not likely to change much during the game.

PES vs MUL Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Kamran Akmal is one of the most experienced players on both rosters and has done well in PSL 2020. Although he has 249 runs to his name, his recent form isn't too great. He should be backed to overcome his poor form with a big knock on Friday as he is picked ahead of Tom Banton. Zeeshan Ashraf is also a viable option and could be opted as the second wicket-keeper, which would also help in accommodating more established players in the other departments.

Batsmen: James Vince's quick-fire fifty in his last PSL 2020 outing makes him a must-have in the side along with Haider Ali. Although Liam Livingstone's form hasn't been great, he is a decent option to have in the fantasy side. Multan captain Shan Masood has done well this season with 183 runs in six innings. With the captain slated to bat in the top order, he should get some runs on Friday. If an extra batsman were required, Rilee Rossouw would be an ideal fit considering his tally of 189 runs in PSL 2020.

Allrounders: Shoaib Malik has been Peshawar Zalmi's best batsman over the last few games with 209 runs in just six innings. With the veteran also capable of bowling an over or two in the powerplay overs, he is a must-have in the side along with Moeen Ali. Lewis Gregory has shown glimpses of what he is capable of with a man-of-the-match performance to his name against Lahore Qalandars earlier this season. He could be picked as the third allrounder if credits suffice.

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz's tally of ten wickets in PSL 2020 holds him in good stead as he is picked in the fantasy team alongside Hasan Ali. While Rahat Ali is a viable alternative to Hasan Ali, one cannot ignore Imran Tahir's performances this season. The veteran spinner has ten wickets to his name and is the leading wicket-taker amongst the spinners. As for the final selection in the bowling department, one of Mohammad Ilyas or Sohail Tanvir should do the trick.

Captain: Kamran Akmal and Moeen Ali are the preferred options as the differential picks for this game. Kamran Akmal is due a big knock in PSL 2020 with the Peshawar Zalmi wicket-keeper looking to add some runs to his tally of 249. Moeen Ali has chipped in with bat for Multan Sultans. With his added bowling ability, he should have a say in the proceedings on Friday. The likes of Rilee Rossouw and Liam Livingstone are also viable alternatives for the multiplier options considering their ability to score quick runs in the middle overs.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Kamran Akmal, James Vince, Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Moeen Ali, Shoaib Malik, Lewis Gregory, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Imran Tahir and Mohammad Ilyas.

Captain: Kamran Akmal, Vice-Captain: Moeen Ali

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Kamran Akmal, Zeeshan Ashraf, Rilee Rossouw, Haider Ali, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Moeen Ali, Rahat Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Ilyas and Imran Tahir.

Captain: Liam Livingstone, Vice-Captain: Moeen Ali