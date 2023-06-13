PK-W A vs NP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Womens Emerging Teams Asia Cup, Match 3

The third match of the Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup will see Pakistan Women (PK-W A) squaring off against Nepal Women (NP-W) at the Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground in Mong Kok on Tuesday, June 13.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PK-W A vs NP-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament. Nepal Women have various in-form and experienced players in their squad. Pakistan Women will give it their all to win the match, but Nepal Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PK-W A vs NP-W Match Details

The third match of the Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup will be played on June 13 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground in Mong Kok. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PK-W A vs NP-W, Match 3

Date and Time: June 13, 2023, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground, Mong Kok

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially spinners. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this used pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Bangladesh Women and Malaysia Women, where a total of 199 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

PK-W A vs NP-W Form Guide

PK-W A - Will be playing their first match

NP-W - Will be playing their first match

PK-W A vs NP-W Probable Playing XI

PK-W A Playing XI

No injury updates

Eyman Fatima, Gul Rukh, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Anoosha Nasir, Aroob Shah, Fatima Sana (c), Gull Feroza (wk), Lubna Behram, Natalia Pervaiz, Tuba Hassan, Umme Hani

NP-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Rubina Chhetry (c), Sita Rana Magar, Indu Barma, Kabita Joshi, Karuna Bhandari, Jyoti Pandey (wk), Saraswati Kumari, Kabita Kunwar, Apsari Begam, Sarita Magar, Sangita Rai

PK-W A vs NP-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

G Feroza

G Feroza is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. J Pandey is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

G Rukh

E Fatima and G Rukh are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. K Joshi played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Nasir

S Rana Magar and A Nasir are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. R Chhetry is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

T Hassan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Pervaiz and T Hassan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. I Bist is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PK-W A vs NP-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Nasir

A Nasir will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

S Rana Magar

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Rana Magar the captain as she will bat in the top order and bowl in the death overs. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for PK-W A vs NP-W, Match 3

A Nasir

T Hassan

S Rana Magar

R Chhetry

F Sana

Pakistan Women vs Nepal Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pakistan Women vs Nepal Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: G Feroza

Batters: G Rukh, E Fatima

All-rounders: S Rana Magar, A Nasir, F Sana, R Chhetry, K Kunwar

Bowlers: T Hassan, I Bist, N Pervaiz

Pakistan Women vs Nepal Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: G Feroza

Batters: G Rukh, K Joshi

All-rounders: S Rana Magar, A Nasir, F Sana, R Chhetry, K Kunwar, I Barma

Bowlers: T Hassan, N Pervaiz

