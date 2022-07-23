PK-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 5th T20I - July 23rd, 2022

Pakistan Women are up against Australia Women in the fifth T20I of the series at the Bready Cricket Club in Bready, Northern Ireland, on Saturday.

Led by Meg Lanning, Australia have been dominant in the series. They sit at the top of the table with 10 points and a net run rate of +3.230. They will go into the match after beating Ireland by 63 runs on Thursday.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have already advanced to the final. In their previous match, they defeated Ireland by 13 runs (DLS Method). Nida Dar became the player to pick up one wicket and score 26 runs under pressure.

Going into the fifth T20I of the Women's T20I Tri-Series 2022 between Ireland Women and Australia Women, here's a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Meg Lanning

Meg Lanning, in action against Ireland Women in the T20I Tri-Series

Meg Lanning has been in incredible form recently as she is the leading run-scorer in the ongoing series. In the two innings she has batted in, Lanning scored 113 runs at an average of 113 and a strike rate of 137.80.

She took on the Irish bowling attack in Australia's previous game with a 74-run knock. If she gets going, Pakistan will find themselves in trouble.

#2 Alana King

Alana King, in action against Ireland Women in the T20I Tri-Series

Alana King made his debut for Australia earlier this year and also played in the 50-over World Cup in New Zealand. King has picked up eight wickets in three matches at a stupendous economy rate of 3.50.

She also has a three-wicket haul to show for her efforts. Pakistan batters can't afford to let her settle into a rhythm.

#1 Jess Jonassen

Jess Jonassen, in action against Ireland Women in the T20I Tri-Series

Left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen made her comeback in the match against Ireland and found her rhythm right from the outset. She gave away 27 runs and picked up two crucial wickets in the middle overs.

Not to forget that Jonassen can get handy runs in the lower-middle order as she has done for the Brisbane Heat in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

