PK-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Women's T20I Tri-Series, Match 5

The fifth match of the Women's Tri-Series will see Pakistan Women (PK-W) take on Australia Women (AU-W) at the Bready Cricket Club in Northern Ireland on Saturday, July 23.

Australia are the team to beat on the women's circuit with a well-balanced roster to fall back on. While openers Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy are yet to fire, the Aussies' superior balance and depth has come to their rescue. They face a decent Pakistan side that beat Ireland in their previous encounter. Although they will start as underdogs, Pakistan have a reliable roster, with Nida Dar being key to their success. With both sides eyeing a big win, an entertaining game is on the cards in Northern Ireland.

PK-W vs AU-W Probable Playing 11 Today

PK-W XI

Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Bismah Maroof (c), Ayesha Naseem, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Kainat Imtiaz, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig and Anam Amin.

AU-W XI

Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Alana King, Jess Jonassen, Annabel Sutherland, Megan Schutt and Darcie Brown.

Match Details

PK-W vs AU-W, Women's Tri-Series, Match 5

Date and Time: 23rd July, 2022, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Bready Cricket Club, Northern Ireland

Pitch Report

A good batting track is on offer at the Bready Cricket Club with little help available for the bowlers. There could be some extra bounce for the pacers, but the batters will look to maximize the powerplay phase. As the match progresses, the spinners should come into play with some turn on offer. Teams will prefer to chase upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a good total at the venue.

Today's PK-W vs AU-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Alyssa Healy: Alyssa Healy is one of the most destructive batters in women's cricket, with her record speaking for itself. Although she hasn't scored many runs in the series, Healy is known for her ability to tee off from ball one and convert her starts into big ones. With the Aussie opener due for a big one, she is a must-have in your PK-W vs AU-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Bismah Maroof: Bismah Maroof is Pakistan's best batter with her experience boding well for the team's cause. She is capable of anchoring an innings to perfection and can also clear the boundary at times of need. With Maroof in decent form leading into the game, she is one to watch out for today.

All-rounder

Nida Dar: Nida Dar stood out in Pakistan's win against Ireland, scoring a quickfire 15-ball 26 in the middle order. While her explosive batting abilities are well-known, she adds value with her off-spin as well. Dar has also played in the BBL before and her experience os bound to come in handy. Given her skill-set and form, she could be a popular pick in most PK-W vs AU-W Dream11 fantasy teams.

Bowler

Alana King: Alana King has been in sensational form over the last year or so, impressing in both white-ball formats. The leggie has picked up eight wickets in the series, with her economy reading a mere 3.50. With Alana adding value with the bat as well, she is another must-have in your PK-W vs AU-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in PK-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction team

Fatima Sana (PK-W)

Alana King (AU-W)

Alyssa Healy (AU-W)

Important stats for PK-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction team

Meg Lanning - 113 runs in 3 matches in this tournament, SR: 137.80

Tahlia McGrath - 70 runs and 1 wicket in 3 matches in this tournament

Tuba Hassan - 1 wicket in 2 matches in this tournament, Economy: 3.33

PK-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Ireland Women's T20I Tri-Series)

PK-W vs AU-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Ireland Women's T20I Tri-Series.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Healy, M Ali, B Mooney, M Lanning, B Maroof, N Dar, T McGrath, M Schutt, A King, F Sana and T Hassan.

Captain: A Healy. Vice-captain: A King.

PK-W vs AU-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Ireland Women's T20I Tri-Series.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Healy, A Riaz, B Mooney, M Lanning, B Maroof, N Dar, A Gardner, D Brown, A King, F Sana and A Naseem.

Captain: A Healy. Vice-captain: A Gardner.

