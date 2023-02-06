PK-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Warm Up Matches, Match 4

Pakistan Women (PK-W) will take on Bangladesh Women (BD-W) in the fourth match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Warm Up Matches on Monday, February 6, at the WPCC in Cape Town. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the PK-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season. Pakistan Women won the last match played between these two teams by nine wickets.

Bangladesh Women will try their best to win the match, but Pakistan Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

PK-W vs BD-W Match Details

The fourth match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Warm Up Matches will be played on February 6 at the WPCC in Cape Town. The game is set to take place at 6:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PK-W vs BD-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Warm Up Matches, Match 4

Date and Time: February 6, 2023, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: WPCC, Cape Town

Pitch Report

The WPCC in Cape Town has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

PK-W vs BD-W Form Guide

PK-W - Will be playing their first match

BD-W - Will be playing their first match

PK-W vs BD-W Probable Playing XI

PK-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Muneeba Ali (wk), Javeria Khan, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof, Ayesha Naseem, Sadaf Shamas, Nida Dar, Kainat Imtiaz, Sana Fatima, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan

BD-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Shamima Sultana (wk), Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Shorna Akter, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, Disha Biswas

PK-W vs BD-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Ali

M Ali, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. N Sultana is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

B Maroof

J Khan and B Maroof are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. F Hoque is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

N Dar

R Ahmed and N Dar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. O Sohail is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

F Sana

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Sandhu and F Sana. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. J Alam is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PK-W vs BD-W match captain and vice-captain choices

R Ahmed

R Ahmed is one of the best players in Bangladesh Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has smashed 845 runs and taken 75 wickets in the last 82 T2OI matches.

N Dar

N Dar is one of the best picks in Pakistan Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has smashed 1616 runs and taken 121 wickets in the last 126 T2OI matches.

5 Must-Picks for PK-W vs BD-W, Match 4

B Maroof

N Dar

O Sohail

F Sana

R Ahmed

Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four death over bowlers who will bowl in the death overs. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Ali

Batters: B Maroof, F Hoque

All-rounders: N Dar, R Ahmed, R Moni, O Sohail, S Khatun

Bowlers: F Sana, J Alam, N Sandhu

Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Ali, N Sultana

Batters: B Maroof

All-rounders: N Dar, R Ahmed, R Moni, O Sohail, S Khatun

Bowlers: F Sana, J Alam, N Sandhu

Poll : 0 votes